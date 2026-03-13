Afrigen enters business rescue as Avacare crisis spreads to mRNA vaccine pioneer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Biotech firm Afrigen Biologics has gone into business rescue, marking yet another casualty of the troubled Avacare group, which holds a majority stake in the company.

Cape Town-based Afrigen shot to prominence in 2022 when it announced that it had made an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine using publicly available data from Moderna.

It partnered with the World Health Organisation and the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) to transfer mRNA technology to other countries as part of a strategy to improve Africa’s preparedness for the next pandemic.

The initiative also launched projects to develop novel mRNA vaccines for diseases such as Rift Valley fever and tuberculosis.

Avacare, which owns 51% of Afrigen, went into business rescue in early December with its subsidiaries Barrs and Innovata, which supply Aids drugs to the state. The remaining 49% is held by the Industrial Development Corporation.

Now Afrigen has followed suit, threatening the organisation’s aspirations to help prevent a repeat of the Covid-19 scenario, in which Africans were forced to the back of the queue when life-saving vaccines were in short supply. It went into business rescue on February 11.

Afrigen is too important to fail, said MPP executive director Charles Gore.

Medicines Patent Pool executive director Charles Gore. Picture: SUPPLIED

“Afrigen is incredibly important for Africa, and for low- and middle-income countries across the world to get away from this terrible reliance on the Global North,” he said.

Afrigen managing director Petro Terblanche said the company is operating as usual, despite being placed in business rescue.

“Afrigen is not downing tools. The teams are working full blast,” she said.

“Our priority now is to ensure that we can get the company solvent through restructuring the shareholders’ loans into equity … so that we continue our work [and] preserve this very unique platform for South Africa and for the African continent,” she said.

Business rescue is a legal process used to try stabilising a company while it is restructured. If it fails, the company is liquidated.

Business rescue practitioner Barry du Toit confirmed Afrigen is a going concern, and said work is under way to find new investors. The plan is to reposition Afrigen as a not-for-profit company dedicated to pandemic preparedness, innovation, research & development, and technology transfer.

Terblanche said Afrigen and the business rescue team are engaging a range of potential partners to recapitalise the business, including institutional, commercial and philanthropic organisations.

Cash flow analysis indicated Afrigen needed to raise $4m to cover the next six months and “about $18m over the next four years”, said Terblanche. At that stage Afrigen was projected to break even, either by taking its own products to market or by contract manufacturing for a third party, she said.

Strategically important asset

The IDC’s head of corporate affairs, Tshepo Ramodibe, said the organisation regards Afrigen as a strategically important asset in mRNA vaccine innovation and pandemic preparedness.

“While the company is currently undergoing business rescue, we are working with relevant stakeholders to explore sustainable structures that protect South Africa’s long-term health-security interests,” he said.

Business Day’s attempts to obtain comment from Avacare founder Vikramkumar Naik were unsuccessful.