ActionSA’s Kgosi Letlape moves to scrap compulsory Parmed membership

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ActionSA MP Kgosi Letlape is lobbying for an end to compulsory membership of the Parmed medical scheme for MPs and other office bearers, arguing they should be able to choose which scheme to belong to, or opt out entirely.

Parmed is a relatively small, restricted medical scheme that offers comprehensive benefits widely regarded as among the most generous in the industry. It is available only to MPs, judges and members of provincial legislatures, and has just less than 2,500 principal members.

“It is about having a choice, so you can make a conscious decision about your own body and decide if you stand in solidarity with your partner and children,” said Letlape, who tabled a private member’s bill last year that seeks to make membership of Parmed voluntary.

Letlape said his monthly contribution to Parmed accounted for 15% of his take-home pay, and he could not afford cover for his wife.

Making the case for his bill to parliament’s portfolio committee on health, Letlape said compulsory membership of Parmed perpetuated a double standard in which public representatives received top-tier medical care that was out of reach of most South Africans.

His campaign has highlighted a vein of discontent among MPs, who despite earning salaries upwards of R1.27m a year, say Parmed is so expensive they cannot afford to include their partners or children.

“I feel like I’m still under the apartheid government. I’m paying about R9,000 (a month). I can’t put my wife, I can’t put my children on Parmed,” said MK MP Thembinkosi Mjadu.

He questioned why the Eastern Cape provincial legislature allowed its members to choose from several medical schemes, including Parmed, but parliament did not.

In 2025, a single member of Parmed paid R8,555 a month, according to a presentation last September to the joint standing committee on the financial management of parliament. Parmed’s rates compared favourably with those of the top plans offered by other large schemes and offered value for money, according to analysis presented at the same meeting by Parmed’s administrator, Medscheme.

Parmed cost less than comparable plans from Discovery Health Medical Scheme, Fedhealth, Bonitas and Momentum, but was more expensive than the Government Employees Medical Scheme’s top-tier offering.

Members are required to pay the full cost of their premiums but are entitled to subsidised membership after they retire or leave parliament. The subsidies range from 31.2% for one year of service to 66.7% for eight years or more of service.

DA MP Karl le Roux said he shared his peers’ concerns about the cost of Parmed but voluntary membership would likely lead to an exodus of members, undermine the scheme’s viability and harm retired MPs.

“If we were to do that, we would basically condemn everybody who’s paid towards the scheme for five, 10, or 20 years (who will lose) their benefits. That is a significant ethical consequence that we need to recognise,” said Le Roux.