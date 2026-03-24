Adcock Ingram’s Citro Soda recalled over contamination risk at Johannesburg plant

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South Africa’s medicines regulator has assured the public it has no concerns about any other products made by pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram in the wake of its recall of some of its Citro Soda products.

Citro Soda is one of Adcock Ingram’s signature brands. It is used to alleviate the symptoms of heartburn, indigestion and urinary tract infections and is widely sold in South Africa and neighbouring states.

📢 SAHPRA Recalls Selected Citro‑Soda® Products



The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has issued a recall for the following Citro‑Soda® products, effective 17 March 2026:

🔸 Citro‑Soda® Regular 60 g

🔸 Citro‑Soda® Regular 120 g

🔸 Citro‑Soda® Regular 4… pic.twitter.com/iX6hpWJQpb — SAHPRA (@SAHPRA1) March 24, 2026

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) issued a class 2 recall last week for Citro Soda made at Adcock Ingram’s Clayville plant in Johannesburg, after an inspection found deficiencies in its manufacturing processes that risked contamination with metal fragments, dust and cleaning chemicals.

Inspectors found damaged and rusty machinery, fragments of metal in manufacturing vessels, a damaged conveyor belt, residue on machinery and inadequate cleaning procedures, said Sahpra’s senior manager for inspectorate and regulatory compliance, Lebogang Mazibuko.

The regulator had not tested any of Citro Soda products for contaminants, as its inspection had found sufficient evidence that Adcock Ingram did not meet good manufacturing practice standards, she said.

A class 2 recall is issued for risks deemed to be temporary or reversible. A class 1 recall is issued for high-risk and potentially life-threatening problems.

Sahpra regularly issues product recalls and has pulled batches of several other medicines from the market in the past three months. These include batches of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ antibiotic supirobran antibiotic ointment, Cipla Medpro’s contrast agent urografin, and Eurolab’s anti-nausea treatment Ondansetron, which were all issued with class 2 recalls.

No reports of adverse events associated with the use of Citro Soda had been reported to Sahpra, said CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.

She said Sahpra’s action had been prompted by information it had received independently of the television show Carte Blanche, which aired an insert last month about alleged problems at its Clayville plant.

The recall only applies to batches of regular Citro Soda manufactured at the Clayville plant that expire on or before November 2027, which are identified by batch numbers starting with the letter C. The affected batches, which were destined for consumers in South Africa and nine other African countries, run to “tens of thousands” of units, said Mazibuko.

The recall does not affect Citro Soda manufactured at other plants, including Adcock Ingram’s facility in Bangalore, India. Nor does it affect Citro Soda Cranberry.

Adcock Ingram does not report on the performance of individual products, but has consistently described Citro Soda as one of its key brands. It was the top performer in its digestive division, which generated sales of R460m in the year to June 2024.

Adcock Ingram delisted from the JSE last year, after selling a stake in the company to Indian generic company Natco. It was not immediately available to comment.