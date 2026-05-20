South Africa pledges $2.5m to fight Ebola outbreak in DRC and Uganda

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A Congolese health worker checks the temperature of a traveller at the Grande Barrier border crossing between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, in Goma, following confirmation of an Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain.

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South Africa has pledged $2.5 million to support efforts by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to combat the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

The epidemic has triggered alarm because experts believe it spread for weeks before being detected. By Tuesday, more than 500 suspected cases and more than 130 deaths had been recorded.

“At a time when the continent faces increasing public health threats with significant risks of cross-border transmission, South Africa’s contribution sends a strong and reassuring message that Africa stands united in protecting the lives and well-being of its people,” the Africa CDC said in a statement.

The AU-backed public health agency urged other African countries, philanthropists, development partners and the private sector to follow South Africa’s lead and contribute to the Africa Epidemics Fund.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the Ebola outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on Saturday. Its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told the World Health Assembly in Geneva on Tuesday that he was “deeply concerned” about the scale and speed of the epidemic.

While Ebola is not a novel virus, there are no vaccines or treatments for the Bundibugyo strain responsible for the current epidemic, unlike the Zaire strain that caused the 2014 outbreak.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is the AU’s Champion on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, called on member states to step up their support.

Disease outbreaks were a reminder that despite the decline in foreign aid, Africa must continue to invest domestic resources in public health systems and in regional health security architecture, he said.

He called on AU member states and international partners to strengthen Africa’s pandemic prevention, preparedness and response with financing, technical assistance, and direct support to affected communities. “Solidarity must translate into concrete action,” he said on Monday.

Business Day