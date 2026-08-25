Board suspends Gems head Stan Moloabi

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Government Employees Medical Scheme principal officer Stan Moloabi has been suspended by the board. Picture:

The board of the Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) has suspended its principal officer, Stan Moloabi, he confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Moloabi declined to elaborate, saying the conditions of his suspension prohibited him from saying anything further.

GEMS is the largest medical scheme available to public servants and their dependents and provides cover to more than 2.4-million beneficiaries.

The scheme has faced sustained pressure from unions in the past year over the scale of its contribution increase for 2026, which it initially pegged at a weighted average of 9.8% and then lowered to 9.5%, effective April 1.

It then announced on May 7 that it would cut the contribution increase further, to 7.5% from July 1. The plan was subsequently vetoed by the Council for Medical Schemes on the grounds that it threatened the scheme’s financial stability.

GEMS was not immediately available to comment.

This is a developing story.

Business Day