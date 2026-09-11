Judge calls iDexis appeal application an ‘abuse of process’

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In dismissing iDexis’ application to appeal against the ruling, judge Petrus van Niekerk criticises it for submitting to the court a 'lengthy diatribe'. Picture:

The high court in Pretoria has dismissed compounding pharmacy iDexis’ application for leave to appeal against an interim order prohibiting it from making medicines containing the GLP-1 semaglutide.

Semaglutide is the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster shots Ozempic and Wegovy, which are used to manage diabetes and weight loss. Compounding pharmacies prepare customised formulations of medicines tailored to the specific needs of individual patients.

In June, the court upheld an application brought against iDexis by Danish pharmaceutical manufacturer Novo Nordisk, handing down an interim ruling banning the company from selling compounded semaglutide products pending the outcome of investigations by regulatory authorities.

In dismissing iDexis’ application to appeal against the ruling, judge Petrus van Niekerk criticised it for submitting to the court a “lengthy diatribe”, saying it failed to make a clear and succinct case as to why another court would find differently. Counsel for iDexis had simply rehashed arguments previously made in court, he said. The judge described it as an abuse of process.

Van Niekerk also held that the June ruling was an interim order, as it was tied to the finalisation of investigations into iDexis by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) and the South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC). The outcome of these investigations was likely to be taken on review and would ultimately be determined by the courts, he said.

The ruling was welcomed by the Pharmaceutical Task Group (PTG), which said it underscored the critical role of South Africa’s regulatory authorities in safeguarding public health. The PTG is an umbrella body for pharmaceutical manufacturing associations that make and supply more than 80% of the medicines used in South Africa.

“The court’s decision reinforces the importance of allowing regulatory authorities to carry out their statutory responsibilities and investigations,” said PTG chair Stavros Nicolaou.

“Healthcare professionals and patients must be able to trust that medicines are manufactured, supplied and distributed in accordance with the standards established to protect public health,” he said.

iDexis’ legal team said it would seek leave to appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The company previously said it had stopped compounding semaglutide and tirzepatide products, in line with the June order.

iDexis was raided by Sahpra and the SAPC in May and directed to recall its semaglutide and tirzepatide products over safety concerns. Tirzepatide is the active ingredient in Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound.

SAPC registrar Vincent Tlala said iDexis’ registration status was under review by both the SAPC and the national department of health. While this process was under way, iDexis could operate only as a community pharmacy and not as a manufacturing pharmacy, he said.

The SAPC, Sahpra and the Health Professions Council of South Africa had reminded pharmacists and medical practitioners not to order or hold stock of the recalled products, he said. Recent inspections had confirmed pharmacists were not carrying stock of the recalled items.

Sahpra was not immediately available for comment.

Semaglutide is in a class of medicines called GLP-1 receptor agonists, which help regulate blood sugar, slow digestion and signal a feeling of satiety to the brain.

Business Day