EMPD deputy chief refused to be vetted by State Security Agency, Madlanga commission hears

Ekurhuleni former city manager Dr Imogen Mashazi, EMPD head Isaac Mapiyeye and EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi in the spotlight at the Madlanga Commission.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi refused to undergo State Security Agency (SSA) security vetting when he was appointed to the top position, his boss Isaac Mapiyeye told the Madlanga commission on Friday.

Mkhwanazi is linked to attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and is alleged to have facilitated blue lights — preserve of law enforcement organisations — to the businessman’s company.

Mapiyeye continued delivering his testimony for a second day on Friday at the Madlanga commission, which is investigating systematic weaknesses and allegations of criminal infiltration within the justice cluster, including the EMPD.

Mapiyeye told the commission that Mkhwanazi was not recommended by the hiring panel that conducted interviews for the EMPD deputy police chief of special services position in November 2023.

The appointment was made by Ekurhuleni municipality manager Dr Imogen Mashazi, he told the commission.

After Mkhwanazi was appointed on December 1 2023, Mapiyeye said he informed the new deputy chief he would have to undergo security vetting by the State Security Agency.

Vetting by the agency is conducted on top officials who at times deal with classified security information.

Mapiyeye told the commission Mkhwanazi refused to undergo vetting.

“He told me it is not in his performance contract,” Mapiyeye said.

As Mkhwanazi’s boss, Mapiyeye said he never saw Mkhwanazi’s performance contract.

This was odd because he had performance contracts of three of his deputies other than Mkhwanazi, he said.

Mapiyeye said security vetting was conducted on the other deputies, excluding Mkhwanazi.

When Mapiyeye reported the matter to his boss, Mashazi, he said he was accused of trying to get a negative report “from his friends” in the state agency on Mkhwanazi.

Mapiyeye told the commission whenever he wanted to discipline Mkhwanazi, Mashazi accused him of “taking things personal”.

He said Mkhwanazi and Mashazi had a “close relationship”.

In 2023, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) found Mkhwanazi acted unlawfully by authorising the installation of blue lights on vehicles belonging to Matlala.

“All my attempts to discipline Brig Mkhwanazi were frustrated by the city manager, Mashazi, HOD: human resources Linda Gxasheka and HOD: legal services advocate Kemi Behari. The attempts led to me being suspended on numerous occasions, culminating in disciplinary charges for alleged sexual harassment being levelled against me in November 2024,” he said.

The allegations against Mkhwanazi deal directly with the subject of investigations of the commission chaired by retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and his co-panelists advocates Sesi Khumalo and Sandile Khumalo.

Mapiyeye was suspended in September 2024 after a subordinate complained of sexual harassment and Mkhwanazi had stints as the acting HOD.

Mkhwanazi is yet to testify before the commission.

The Madlanga commission continues.