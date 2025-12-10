Court orders Matlala’s company eviction over unpaid rent of nearly R260,000

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on November 26 2025, Pretoria. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ordered Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, which was awarded a R360m police tender, to be evicted from upmarket Pretoria offices over unpaid rent.

Matlala, accused of bankrolling politicians and top cops after winning the R360m tender in 2024, was taken to court by Menlyn Maine Towers in the east of Pretoria for unpaid rent. The police tender was cancelled in May.

Menlyn Maine Towers argued Matlala owed R258,890 in rental charges after he started having payment flow troubles in June 2024.

The case was before judge Colleen Collis on Monday, and the court ordered that Matlala’s company be evicted from the offices.

The court ordered, “The immediate ejection of the respondent [Medicare24] and all persons claiming occupation under it; the sheriff of the honourable court be authorised to enforce eviction and be accompanied by South African Police Service if necessary.”

The court also granted Menlyn Maine Towers the prayer for legal claim to Medicare24 moveable property and payment of R258,890 in rental arrears with interest.

Matlala, who is central figure in the state’s investigation into allegations of criminal infiltration in the SAPS, had a five-year lease with the company for Medicare24, from September 2021 to August 2026.

The company accused Matlala of housing his other company, Cat VIP Protection, in Medicare24’s offices without consent, breaching the lease agreement.

The security company also kept guns at the upmarket offices.

Menlyn Maine Towers cancelled the lease in July, two months after Matlala was arrested for attempted murder.

“In an attempt to mitigate its losses, the applicant [Menlyn Maine Towers] cancelled the lease agreement by sending a cancellation letter/notice to vacate to the respondent [Medicare24] in July 2025,” the company’s court papers read.

The property company’s attorneys, Maree Attorneys Inc, indicated that by November 21 the premises were still not vacated by Medicare24.

Matlala, testifying before parliament’s ad hoc committee, told MPs he spent about R2m monthly towards salaries of his employees and other expenses for his companies.

The Madlanga Commission and parliament committee investigating KwaZulu Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations of criminal infiltration in the justice cluster also heard testimonies implicating Matlala of being part of a cartel protected by police.

Matlala has denied the allegations.

Based on testimonies at the Madlanga commission, Matlala gained a reputation for being a “money tree” and alleged payments of bribes to high-ranking police officers to win the tender.

Matlala testified that former minister Bheki Cele was an “extortionist” who wanted R1m after assisting Matlala in getting his belongings back, after a raid by the KwaZulu-Natal political killings team and Gauteng investigators at his security company offices in Menlyn in December 2024.

The police had seized guns registered under Matlala’s security company name in December 2024 and later gave them back to him.

Matlala further admitted to paying about R150,000 for the ANC January 8 celebrations in Cape Town to Brown Mogotsi, who labelled himself a close associate of police minister Senzo Mchunu.

Police also allege Matlala paid businessperson and North West ANC member Suleiman Carrim, also known by Mchunu, R1.5m for assisting him with the SAPS tender.

In his testimony, Matlala suggested he was a victim of a clash mainly involving deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, Mkhwanazi and police crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo.

Matlala remains in police custody after he was arrested in May for attempted murder. He has denied allegations against him levelled by the state.