Thabo Bester challenges prison conditions in court bid

On the morning of May 3 2022 the department of correctional services claimed Bester (pictured) had died after a fire had broken out in his single cell at about 3.35am. Picture

Convicted murderer Thabo Bester has approached the court to have what he says are unconstitutional detention conditions — including solitary confinement — set aside while he awaits trial.

Bester has launched an urgent application in the Gauteng high court against the justice ministry and the head of the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre.

He argues that his detention should be that of an ordinary accused person held in custody pending the outcome of his criminal trial. Bester was arrested in April 2023 after being accused of escaping from Mangaung Correctional Centre, a maximum-security prison, in 2022 by setting his cell alight.

Bester says his confinement since April 2023 violates constitutional protections afforded to accused persons awaiting trial and has asked to be reintegrated with other remand detainees.

However, Kgosi Mampuru acting head Ntsizi Qebengu argues that Bester’s case is not that of an ordinary accused awaiting trial.

The state contends that the matter is exceptional because Bester was still serving a life sentence for the murder of his girlfriend, Nomfundo Tyhulu, when he was re-arrested.

“Detention is in line with the fact that he is a convicted murderer and rapist,” Qebengu said.

He maintains that Bester’s detention is lawful and that the authorities have not violated the constitution.

“As a sentenced prisoner, [Bester] is kept separate from persons awaiting trial or sentence. [Bester] is not free to decide where he should be accommodated.”

In his papers, Bester does not dispute the conviction but argues that, pending the escape trial, the state should not treat him as having escaped from custody while serving his life sentence.

He contends that a failure to find in his favour would amount to a fatal flaw in law, as accused persons could be compelled to continue serving sentences even if acquitted of escape charges.

“At this stage, there is no court order that exists which states that [Bester] should be held … and made to continue to serve his sentence on the basis that the warrant of committal has not been set aside.”

Qebengu has also rejected claims that Bester is being held in solitary confinement.

He says Bester is accommodated at C-Max with other high-profile inmates in single-cell units and enjoys the same amenities available to prisoners there, including food, reading material and medical care, as reflected in records of his consultations with health professionals.

Qebengu has provided the court with records of Bester’s visits to doctors and psychologists, as well as logs of his telephone calls, to counter claims that he is being held in inhumane conditions or that his health is at risk.

The high court has yet to hear the matter.

*Update: 22/12/2025: A previous version of this story’s headline incorrectly implied this matter was before the Constitutional Court.