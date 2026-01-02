FREE | Read the November 2025 edition of Business Law & Tax

Law

Empowerment and education are strategic tools: employers are moving beyond ad hoc training to ecosystems that blend classroom, on-the-job and digital learning; The cost of ignoring tax debt: nonpayment isn’t just costly — it’s criminal, unless there is a valid dispute and suspension of payment in place; How free is Mickey Mouse? Disney draws the line: when does the magic of homage cross the line from fandom into infringement?; Is regulatory red tape disincentivising investment on the continent? Urgent need for competition regulators to collaborate to establish a more cohesive and certain regulatory landscape.

More on these stories and others, available in this month’s Business Law & Tax Review.

