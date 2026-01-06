FREE | Read the October 2025 edition of Business Law & Tax

Law

AI, language and access to justice - do artificial intelligence tools enable courts to operate credibly across languages?; AI is a mainstay in the litigator’s toolkit - to use GenAI effectively, legal practitioners must develop the ability to ask the right questions in the right way; Carbon accounting: the new currency of business resilience - in 2026, the carbon tax moves from ignored balance sheet line item to strategic lever; The name of a showgirl: Taylor Kelce or Mr Swift? - IP protection is at the top of the agenda for two global superstars; Too big to regulate: who guards the giants? - inside SA’s Sifi rulebook and the roles of regulators.

More on these stories and others, available in this month’s Business Law & Tax Review.

