PODCAST | AI ethics and the law: A wake-up call for South Africa’s legal profession

Courts have warned that artificial intelligence tools may assist legal research, but cannot replace human judgment or professional accountability.

By Evan Pickworth

In the first edition of Business Law Focus for 2026, host Evan Pickworth interviews Johan Steyn, a human-centred AI advocate, thought leader and founder of AIforBusiness.net.

While there is plenty of bluster and bravado about AI, there is also genuine concern, especially regarding lawyers who use it as a shortcut rather than a support tool and do not verify outputs. There are also clear use cases that simply cannot be ignored in 2026.

While a National AI Policy Framework is being finalised, there is a need for stricter controls and a better understanding of accepted practical benefits today.

While AI tools such as ChatGPT are increasingly used by lawyers to streamline research, draft documents and automate back-office processes, Steyn warns that over-reliance on unverified outputs poses serious professional and ethical risks. Recent South African court cases have underscored these dangers, with judges reprimanding legal teams for submitting papers containing fabricated case citations generated by AI tools.

Steyn discusses how these cases have become a wake-up call for the profession, reinforcing that AI can assist legal work but cannot replace human judgment, accountability or verification. He also explores international guidance from legal technology leaders such as LexisNexis and Thomson Reuters, which stress transparency, data protection and practitioner responsibility when using AI.

The conversation situates these concerns within South Africa’s current regulatory landscape, where no dedicated AI legislation exists and lawyers must navigate a patchwork of laws, including POPIA and the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act.

With the National AI Policy Framework still being finalised, Steyn argues that law firms cannot afford to wait for regulation before adopting ethical safeguards.

Ultimately, the discussion highlights the need for responsible AI governance, continuous training and a clear understanding of AI’s limitations. As Steyn notes, the future impact of AI on the legal system will depend not on the technology itself, but on how wisely — and ethically — it is used.