Patrice Motsepe’s ARC seeks order against US company in $195m lawsuit

Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital has asked a South African court to compel US firm Pula Group to file papers in a $195m lawsuit. Picture: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Patrice Motsepe’s investment firm, African Rainbow Capital (ARC), has asked a South African court to issue an order forcing a US company, Pula Group, to file court papers in a $195m lawsuit.

ARC is pushing for the matter, initially litigated in Tanzania, to be decided by the high court in Johannesburg.

The court order, if granted, would compel Pula to oppose the application while the litigants fight over which of South Africa and Tanzania has jurisdiction in the matter.

Pula, headed by Mary Stith, daughter of former US ambassador to Tanzania Charles Stith, took ARC, African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and Arch Sustainable Resources to court in 2023, accusing the companies of breaching a 2019 confidentiality agreement.

The non-disclosure agreement was between ARM and Pula for a mining investment proposal in Tanzania. The mining rights for the project are now owned by Pula Graphite.

Pula alleges ARC, ARM and ARCH shared the company’s confidential information when ARCH invested with a competitor, Australia’s Evolution Energy Minerals, in 2021. Evolution Energy Minerals is involved in a graphite mine project in Chilalo, Tanzania — the same area as Pula Graphite’s proposed project.

The $195m (more than R3.2bn) damages litigation is under way in Tanzania, but ARC wants the high court in Joburg to declare the company cannot be held liable for the alleged breach of contract because it did not sign the agreement.

ARC attorney Odwa Mashwabane this month added pressure in the litigation and filed the application for the high court to issue an order directing Pula Group and Pula Graphite to deliver their heads of argument and other court papers in the South African litigation.

Mashwabane accused Pula Group and Pula Graphite of delaying the case, stating that they should have filed the court papers by no later than December 31 2025 for the matter to be heard expediently.

“The applicant has been burdened by the first and second respondents (Pula Group and Pula Graphite) repeatedly changing attorneys, thereby delaying the process,” Mashwabane argues.

“The aforesaid conduct is prejudicial to the applicant, in that they are thereby delaying the determination and finalisation of the main application.

“The applicant intends to enrol the main application for hearing as soon as possible.”

Pula Group executive chair Charles Stith told Business Day the company is aware of the application but said it is still at pains to understand why the high court issued an “edictal citation” (serving court papers to parties outside the country) last year and is seeking answers in that regard.

The court order was issued last August.

“Since September 2025, we have asked ARC for the transcript of the hearing in which they got the original order for the citation by which they served us. We have had to engage the court to get the transcript. Once we have it, that will determine our response,” Stith said.

He did not indicate when Pula Group will file the heads of argument papers.

“The court has very strict standards for granting an ex parte order, which include presenting information that might be averse to the argument of the party seeking the ex parte order.

“Our belief is that this effort to court shop by ARC should have been dismissed out of hand. In requesting the transcript, we’ll be able to determine if strict standards were applied in granting the ex parte order and edictal citation that enabled them to serve us in the first place.”

In Tanzania, the case has been stuck in interlocutory applications.

Motsepe, ARM and ARCH have had an unlucky run in Tanzania because they did not initially defend the case, arguing they were not served correctly. Pula Group successfully applied for a default judgment against the three companies.

The undefended parties, who unsuccessfully tried to lodge applications to have the default judgment application scrapped in 2024, have taken the matter on appeal.