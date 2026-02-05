Carrim loses bid to block Madlanga commission subpoena

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suleiman Carrim is in the spotlight at the Madlanga commission. Picture: ANC NORTH WEST/FACEBOOK

Businessperson and ANC member Suleiman Carrim has lost a court bid to interdict the Madlanga commission of inquiry from subpoenaing him to testify.

Carrim’s urgent application was struck off the roll in the high court in Johannesburg by judge Denise Fisher on Thursday morning.

This means Carrim has to appear at the commission on Friday.

Carrim wanted the interdict pending a review application in which he challenges the decision to call him as a witness.