High court to hear Godongwana’s bid to block EFF’s fuel levy case

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana seeks to block the EFF's wanting a section of the Customs and Excise Act declared constitutionally invalid.

The Western Cape High Court will on Wednesday hear finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s application to strike out the EFF’s legal challenge that seeks to strip him of the power to increase fuel levies.

The EFF wants a section of the Customs and Excise Act declared constitutionally invalid. Godongwana relied on this section when he increased the fuel levy in June 2025 to raise billions of rand in revenue.

The EFF made the constitutional challenge request in its amended notice before the high court seeking to overturn Godongwana’s decision to increase the fuel levy last year.

The general fuel levy increased by 16 c/l for petrol and by 15c/l for diesel. The state collects about R50bn a year through the fuel levy.

Godongwana wants the court to strike out the EFF’s amended notice, arguing the party has turned the review application on fuel levy hikes into a constitutional challenge.

The minister’s attorney, Ntokozo Nene, argues the relief that the party seeks would directly affect the budget and fiscal framework with real-world revenue consequences.

“This is trial by ambush,” Nene says, adding that the EFF in the amended papers has made out a fresh, procedurally irregular case.

“The amendments, if permitted, would expand the review into something broader and fundamentally different from what was originally pleaded, that is, a constitutional challenge. That transformation of the case is irregular.”

The state wants the party’s amended notice of motion and supplementary founding affidavit to be struck out on procedural grounds. This means the party’s main application challenging the fuel levy increase would be struck off the roll in its entirety.

The EFF lost the urgent application (Part A) to interdict the fuel levy increase at the high court in June 2025.

“To allow Part B to proceed in this form would not only compound prejudice to the minister but would undermine the Part A judgment and permit a fundamentally bad case to proceed,” Nene contends.

“Section 48 is a valid form of subordinate fiscal law-making subject to oversight through section 48 (6) and the EFF has not mounted a proper constitutional challenge.”

He argues the court cannot be invited to invalidate legislation and potentially enter into executive terrain “on matters of high policy on the basis of a case prosecuted in an irregular and abusive manner”.

“The need for litigation discipline is heightened in this case because the relief sought strikes directly at the fiscal architecture of the state, carrying real-world consequences for how the government raises revenue and allocates resources.”

EFF treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe leads the party's legal challenge against finance minister over fuel levy increases. (OJ Koloti)

EFF MP Omphile Maotwe argues in court papers the two challenged provisions allow Godongwana the power to decide on matters that should be decided by parliament through a bill procedure.

“The application challenges the minister’s unconstitutional bypassing of parliament’s exclusive taxing authority through fuel levy and carbon levy increases imposed on June 4 2025 via government notice without parliamentary approval, directly increasing the price of petrol, diesel and paraffin essential for transport and survival,” she says.

Maotwe describes the fuel levy increases as a form of taxation because its main purpose is to boost revenue.

“The application raises fundamental questions about the limits of executive power and parliament’s exclusive constitutional authority to impose taxation,” she argues.

“At its core, this matter concerns whether the minister of finance can bypass parliament’s exclusive taxing authority by implementing fuel levy increases through an executive decree.

“The levies are tax measures intended to raise revenue without approval through the parliamentary Money Bills procedure.”

Maotwe believes the EFF’s case is vital to protect vulnerable citizens from “unlawful executive taxation” and seeks a Constitutional Court confirmation order.