JSA highlights lack of diversity in senior counsel ranks

The Johannesburg Society of Advocates (JSA), South Africa’s biggest legal bar, has emphasised the need for transformation in the legal sector, citing that 71% of its almost 300 senior counsel consist of white advocates.

The JSA, with more than 1,200 members, makes the point as an amicus curiae in the legal challenge seeking to block the operation of a government policy aimed at transforming the legal sector.

The legal challenge by large law firms before the high court in Pretoria seeks to declare unconstitutional minister Parks Tau’s promulgation of the broad-based BEE (BBBEE) legal sector code, which replaces the generic BEE code policy.

Law firms Norton Rose Fulbright SA (NRF), Bowmans, Webber Wentzel and Werksmans initiated the legal challenge and want the implementation of the legal sector code overturned.

Trade union Solidarity has also joined the applicants seeking to have the legal sector code declared unlawful.

The firms argue the policy targets would be “impossible” to meet and could cause them to lose billions in contracts with big banks and the public sector.

The legal sector code requires firms to increase black ownership, management, control and briefing patterns.

The court case is the biggest challenge to the legal sector code, and several legal associations have joined to defend the code.

In court papers filed this month, the JSA, represented by advocate Kate Hofmeyr, adopts a neutral position on the merits of the challenges but provides the court with facts on the state of transformation and how the code, if implemented, may affect advocates, particularly through incentivising changes in briefing patterns.

The JSA argues briefing patterns by law firms and attorneys play a huge role in the pace of transformation, which would be differently affected by the implementation of the code.

“Of the 238 senior counsel at the JSA at the end of 2025, 171 were white (71.8%) of which 148 were white men (62.2%). There were only 45 black silks (18.9%) of which the overwhelming majority (37) were men,” JSA court papers read.

There were only eight black African women senior counsel, constituting just 3.36% of all silks. This was contrary to the high entry levels of black advocates at the bar.

Johannesburg Society of Advocates demographic statistics. (JSA)

“These figures illustrate that progression and retention, rather than entry, remain the primary transformation bottlenecks at the JSA,” the association argues.

The JSA statistics reveal that while transformation at the entry level has improved it is not being matched by transformation in retention at the bar.

Johannesburg Society of Advocates demographic statistics. (JSA)

The JSA’s members practice exclusively as advocates in terms of the referral systems. This means their advocates may only accept briefs from attorneys and may not be directly instructed by clients, save in limited circumstances permitted by law.

“This structural feature of the profession has significant implication for transformation efforts and access to work opportunities.”

The JSA argues the applicants in the litigation support the need for transformation in the legal profession and disavow any attacks on the transformative aims of the code. The association, however, notes this is different in Solidarity’s case.

“In its founding affidavit, Solidarity repeatedly denied that there are any barriers to black advocates in the profession alleging that this is a ‘misleading narrative’, ‘not supported by fact’ and ‘far-fetched’.”

According to the JSA records, in 2025 a total 55% of the JSA’s members were black and 39% were women, compared with the overwhelmingly white and male bar of the past.

The JSA contends these numbers belie the stubborn inequalities that remain at the bar, evident at the level of senior counsel and in the high attrition rates among juniors.

“Attrition statistics reflect that black juniors continue to leave the bar in greater numbers. Over the past five years, 406 junior counsel (with more than one year of seniority) left the JSA. Of these members, 272 (66%) were black junior counsel; of which 108 were black female junior counsel.”

The JSA argues its facts would be relevant to any remedy that the court considers granting should it find the code to have been invalidly adopted.

“If the court were to set aside the code it would be relevant to its assessment of an appropriate remedy that the need for transformation at the bar remains pressing.”

Advocate Kate Hofmeyr. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI

The JSA’s affidavit, by its chair, advocate Don Mahon, argues that while briefing patterns are not the only barrier to transformation they play a significant role in perpetuating existing patterns of marginalisation and exclusion.

Mahon argues the financial costs associated with practising as an advocate, such as chambers fees, group fees, subscriptions, technology, and transport are significant and play a role in those who chose to leave the bar early.

“Without steady work, many junior advocates face a choice between subsistence and persistence,” he said.

“This financial precarity is most acute in the early years of practice, disproportionately affecting black advocates and black women advocates in particular, who, in many cases, are less likely to have financial buffers of savings, family wealth or easy access to credit.”

The JSA argues the challenges cannot be overcome through voluntary bar-driven initiatives alone but need “appropriate, lawful legislative and regulatory interventions”.

The code is backed by the Pan African Bar Association of SA, led by former deputy director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba, the Black Conveyancers Association, National Association of Democratic Lawyers and the Black Lawyers Association.