Makhubele’s interdict will halt impeachment for years, court hears

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Judge Nana Makhubele has launched an application to interdict the National Assembly from considering her impeachment recommendation. Picture: THULANI MBELE

Gauteng High Court judge Nana Makhubele’s application to interdict the consideration of her impeachment will cause serious harm to the National Assembly’s constitutional powers if granted, civil society group Unite Behind argues in court papers before the high court.

Makhubele last month initiated an urgent application seeking an order to halt the National Assembly’s consideration of her impeachment pending a review application against the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC’s) recommendation for her removal.

The JSC’s finding of gross misconduct against Makhubele prompted the National Assembly’s impeachment process.

The parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development, chaired by Xola Nqola, last month started the impeachment despite the review.

UniteBehind, which launched the complaint against Makhubele, this week filed an affidavit opposing the interdict application.

The main respondents in the interdict application, the Speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza, the chair of the portfolio committee on justice Xola Nqola, did not oppose it. Neither did the National Assembly which was cited as the third respondent.

Zukiswa Fokazi, the civil organisation director, argues the application poses serious harm to the National Assembly’s constitutional mandate to consider impeachment recommendations.

“There will be serious harm if the interdict is granted, interdicting the National Assembly from performing its constitutional task causes serious separation of powers harm,” she argues.

The constitution stipulates judges who have been found guilty of gross misconduct by the JSC, the next process is for the National Assembly to consider impeachment recommendations.

“Our elected representatives must decide whether those judges should remain in their office or not. It is not a power granted to the JSC, or to the judiciary. It is a power that sits with the National Assembly.”

Fokazi contends Makhubele’s application in effect seeks to pause the constitutional process as the judge fights what she describes as a flawed JSC finding.

The interdict will be hung on the review application which, Fokazi argues, could take about four years to reach finality.

“If the interim relief is granted, it will likely be three to four years —factoring in appeals — before the review of the JSC’s decision is finalised.

“During that time, the applicant will remain a judge and there will be no final determination by the National Assembly on whether she should be removed or not.”

Judges earn about R2.1m a year. Makhubele has been on suspension since November 2020 and in the past five years has been through the misconduct hearings.

“In the five years since then, she has not performed any judicial functions, yet she has received the salary and benefits due to a judge. That is approximately R10m.”

The bar for an interdict against the National Assembly is high, Fokazi argues, and Makhubele has not come close to meeting legal standards warranting an interdict.

“She can show no irreparable harm. Any harm caused by a decision of the National Assembly can be cured by review.”

Makhubele, in her court papers, argues the contrary that if the National Assembly proceeds with the impeachment vote before the outcome of the review application, she will have no alternative relief to save her career.

If parliament passes a majority vote on the impeachment, the constitution stipulates the president must remove her.

“She has an alternative remedy ― which she has already exercised — a review of the JSC’s decision which can be coupled with a review of decisions of the National Assembly and the president if she is removed," Fokazi contends.

The organisation argues the case was also initiated at the wrong court, the high court in Pretoria, and should have been initiated in the Western Cape.

It said because the National Assembly is in Cape Town “only the Western Cape Division of the high court has jurisdiction to interdict parliament.”

Makhubele, in an email to the organisation, said she does not agree with the interpretation. Even if the interpretation was correct, she said the withdrawal of the application and reissuing would not be the correct solution.

Makhubele was initially found guilty of misconduct by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal in January on a complaint that she accepted a job as a Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board member after she was informed of her imminent appointment as a judge by former Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo.

Unite Behind argued Makhubele’s conduct undermined the independence of the judiciary and breached the separation of powers doctrine.

Makhubele argued she was not a judge when she accepted the Prasa interim board position at the end of October 2017. Former president Jacob Zuma announced her appointment in December 2017 and she was meant to start in January 2018.

Makhubele said she asked to start on the bench in April 2018. She only started on the bench in June 2018 after her reappointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Business Day