Jurisdiction fight heats up in $195m lawsuit against Patrice Motsepe’s ARC

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US-based Pula Group, which has instituted a $195m (R3.3bn) lawsuit against Patrice Motsepe and three of his affiliated companies in Tanzania, argues a South African court has no jurisdiction to decide on the matter.

Motsepe’s investment firm, African Rainbow Capital (ARC), lodged an application in the Johannesburg high court last year seeking an order declaring that it cannot be held liable for the alleged breach of a confidentiality agreement on which Pula bases its $195m damages claim.

ARC says South African courts do have jurisdiction. Pula disputes this.

The high court last August granted ARC leave to institute proceedings against Pula Group and Pula Graphite by edictal citation (serving court papers to parties outside the country).

Pula Group’s legal representative, Les Morison, recently filed court papers arguing that the high court has no jurisdiction over the foreign companies because they do not operate in South Africa.

The case brings into focus the South African court’s jurisdiction over multinational companies.

Morison argues in the edictal citation application that ARC had not pleaded a case that meets jurisdiction grounds.

“The lack of jurisdiction point defeats the ex parte [without notifying the other party] application for edictal citation and the application for a declarator,” he contends.

“The ex parte application for edictal citation could only competently have been granted if there was a ground of jurisdiction for the South African court to exercise its jurisdiction. There is no common law ground of jurisdiction in this matter.”

Pula Group, led by Mary Stith — daughter of former US ambassador to Tanzania Charles Stith — filed a commercial lawsuit in Tanzania in 2023 against Motsepe, ARC, African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and Arch Resources, alleging they breached a confidential 2019 agreement.

The agreement was between ARM and Pula Group for a mining investment proposal in Tanzania. The mining right for the project is now owned by Pula Graphite.

The litigation ensued after Arch invested in Australia’s Evolution Energy Minerals in 2021, which is involved in a graphite mine project in Chilalo — the same area as Pula Graphite’s proposed project.

The damages litigation has been under way in Tanzania, but ARC wants a South African court to declare the company cannot be held liable for the alleged breach of contract.

‘No jurisdiction’

Though the confidentiality agreement at the centre of the litigation was signed in South Africa by ARM and Pula Group, Morison argues the high court has no jurisdiction in the matter.

“The defendants do not have a presence in South Africa; the cause of action against them did not arise here, nor have their assets been attached here.

“The fact that the confidentiality agreement was concluded in South Africa with another member of the African Rainbow group of companies (African Rainbow Minerals) does not mean that the cause of action arose within the jurisdiction.”

ARC cannot bootstrap itself into creating jurisdiction where none exists, Morison contends, adding that nothing in the founding papers in either the ex parte application or the main application makes out a case for jurisdiction.

The declaratory orders sought by ARC in South Africa include that Pula Graphite has no contractual rights derived from the agreement, that it cannot suffer contractual damages because the agreement was signed by Pula Group, and that ARC has no obligations arising from the agreement.

ARC still has a legal leg to fight the damages claim in Tanzania; it is the only party that can oppose the damages claim in Tanzania.

A default judgment will be issued against Motsepe, ARM and Arch because they did not defend the case initially and have been attempting to set aside the pending default judgment.