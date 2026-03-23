MK’s bid to freeze Batohi’s pension payout flawed, presidency tells court

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President Cyril Ramaphosa cannot freeze former National Prosecuting Agency (NPA) head Shamila Batohi’s pension payout, and the MK party has not provided the high court in Pretoria with a competent legal case to do so, presidency legal adviser Geofrey Mphaphuli argues in papers filed in court.

MK party MP David van Rooyen initiated an urgent application last month asking the court to interdict the president and other government entities from authorising payment of any pension or benefits to Batohi.

The case will be heard on Tuesday.

Batohi retired from office at end-January, and Andy Mothibi was appointed as her successor. MK, the country’s biggest opposition party, now wants the court to order Ramaphosa to establish an inquiry to probe possible misconduct during Batohi’s tenure and pins this on section 12(6) of the NPA Act.

The section empowers the president to suspend a national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), pending an inquiry into fitness to hold office. Batohi has retired and it is unclear how the section is applicable to her as it does not mention a retired NDPP.

MK wants the pension payout to be halted pending the outcome of such an inquiry into Batohi’s tenure.

Mphaphuli argues the MK party’s pleadings want the president to act outside of his legal authority and appoint an inquiry to probe allegations of misconduct against Batohi citing a provision that does not directly apply to Batohi’s circumstances.

“The applicant [MK party] addressed a letter to the president on January 30 2026 requesting him to unilaterally go beyond the powers granted to the president in terms of section 12(6) of the NPA Act and appoint an inquiry to determine whether Advocate Batohi is a fit and proper person to hold a position she could only hold for one more day,” he contends.

He argues that section 12(6) does not create a free-standing power to conduct post-tenure inquiries and withhold pension payouts.

“The applicant therefore seeks to compel the president to exercise a statutory power in circumstances where that power is, on its face, inapplicable.”

He says: “A court cannot compel the exercise of a power that does not exist.”

Mphaphuli also maintains that no solid legal case has been made by MK party for withholding the pension.

“There is nothing in these or any provisions that gives the president the kind of power that the applicant requests the court to direct him to exercise. The applicant has not provided any legal basis, apart from generalised constitutional principles upon which the president has the legal authority to instruct the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) to withhold the pension payout.”

The crux of the party’s case arises from its “longstanding concerns” about Batohi’s conduct.

Van Rooyen says the party’s concerns worsened during the hearings of the Nkabinde inquiry into Gauteng South director of public prosecutions Andrew Chauke’s fitness to hold office.

Chauke, who was appointed director of public prosecutions in 2011, is accused of supporting racketeering charges without evidence against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Johan Booysen in 2012.

Booysen faced the charges as his unit, the Cato Manor organised crime unit, was accused of operating like a hit squad and killing suspects during operations. One of the murder charges the police faced was that of teenager Kwazi Ndlovu, which Batohi — when deciding to withdraw racketeering charges in 2019 against Booysen — asked to be reassessed for prosecution.

Batohi was the first witness to testify at the commission but stopped midway in December. She refused to continue giving evidence without legal advice as she faced tough questions on events leading to the withdrawal of racketeering charges, including not considering a letter written by Ari Danikas, who complained against the unit, alerting her to being threatened.

Batohi’s consideration of the record before withdrawing the racketeering charges was a focal point in the inquiry.

“The information from the Nkabinde inquiry asserts that the prosecutorial response to this killing [of Ndlovu] was deficient and that the NPA under the leadership of [Batohi], as NDPP, played a role in justifying the narrative of self-defence despite the reported strength of ballistic and forensic evidence to the contrary,” Van Rooyen argues.

Van Rooyen also argues that information from the Nkabinde inquiry reflects material discrepancies between Batohi’s sworn testimony, contemporaneous documentary records, and the evidence of other NPA senior officials.

“If it transpires that the second respondent [Batohi] has committed an act of perjury — ie she has lied whilst in the witness box — that would be a clear instance of misconduct and unfitness for office because it breaches her obligations to tell the truth as a witness.”

The party’s case is based on the ongoing Nkabinde inquiry. No report has been issued by the inquiry and no misconduct finding has been made against Batohi.

Batohi, in her affidavit, pushes back against suggestions she lied under oath when giving evidence at the inquiry. “I deny that I ‘lied’ to the panel. My evidence was consistent throughout,” she argues.

Batohi contends some of the questions dated back to emails from 2019 and that she struggled to recall some details she was quizzed on.

“I was required to respond in real time to selected emails and documents, some of which I had not seen for several years and some of which I had not seen in advance. There were occasions where I struggled to recall detail. My answers reflected my recollection at the time.”

There is no basis on which the president would institute an inquiry, Batohi says.

“Throughout my tenure as NDPP, I acted lawfully, ethically and in accordance with the constitutional standard of fitness and propriety required of an NDPP. If I have made any errors in my performance of my duties, they cannot be attributable to dishonest or dishonourable conduct.”

Batohi argues the MK party failed to bring a legally competent case in asking for her pension to be blocked and maintains the case should be dismissed.