Farmers tell court vaccine rules delay foot-and-mouth disease livestock response

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department of agriculture has denied suggestions it has unlawfully blocked the private sector from independently procuring and administering vaccines for the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak.

Business lobby group Sakeliga, Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai), an agricultural interest network, and commercial farmers group Free State Agriculture accuse the government of controlling the procurement of the vaccine and, effectively, delaying the response to the outbreak.

FMD, a contagious viral disease affecting livestock, was declared a national disaster last month.

The organisations approached the high court in Pretoria for an order allowing producers and farmers to privately procure and administer vaccines.

This is as the state argues it has the legal authority to control and provide oversight on the FMD vaccination and that anyone who wants to procure it independently needs state approval.

The groups also want the government to be interdicted from interfering in the relationship between those who want to independently import vaccines into the country and their suppliers.

Saai CEO Francois Rossouw argues minister John Steenhuisen and the department interfered in the relationship between local vaccine manufacturer Design Biologics and Argentinian vaccine manufacturer Biogenesis Bago.

“The purpose of this application is to obtain urgent relief that will safeguard the South African livestock industry by allowing producers and farmers to privately administer vaccines in respect of the ongoing foot-and-mouth disease outbreak,” Rossouw says in court papers.

He argues the state’s requirement that those who aim to independently procure vaccines first seek approval is not based on a legal impediment.

The department’s acting director-general, Dipepeneneng Serage, argues in his responding affidavit that the relief sought would create “chaos and anarchy”.

“The truncated urgent procedure was premeditated to ambush the respondents [government] and divert the ministry and the department from the urgent national task of containing the disease’s outbreak.”

Permits for private sector

Serage contends the private sector can procure the vaccine but has to follow procedure.

“Private importation of [the] vaccine is restricted. Farmers cannot import vaccines directly without the department’s approval. All importers must apply for permits,” he contends.

The applicants, in the relief sought, want to force an illegality through a court order, he argues.

“The regulatory oversight responsibility and obligation to authoritatively conduct the affairs of the state does not amount to ‘interference’ but the exercise of statutory and executive powers.”

He argues the department and Steenhuisen have the authority to oversee vaccination processes during outbreaks.

“The applicants’ contention that there exists ‘no impediment’ against private procurement and administration of vaccines, or that any such impediment exists only inside control areas or for certain species, is misplaced.”

Serage argues section 20 of the Animal Diseases Act prohibits the use of vaccines for controlled diseases without a permit.

“The relief sought would effectively authorise the flouting of these statutory prescripts and the bypassing of SAHPRA’s [South African Health Products Regulatory Authority’s] regulatory oversight and the directorate’s biosecurity controls. That is impermissible.”

The department plans to procure millions of vaccines to administer to 14-million cattle within months.

The applicants argue that due to the country’s limited veterinarians and technicians to administer the vaccines, the independent procurement and administration of vaccines could fast-track the process.

Serage maintains uncontrolled private vaccinations would undermine the state’s traceability, strain compatibility, and effort to regain FMD-free status from the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

“Private veterinarians may be authorised to administer vaccines,” he said, but procurement, distribution, strain selection and record-keeping as well as reporting remain under the department’s control.

“Import permits for private suppliers are already being processed and will be issued once regulatory requirements are met.”

The urgent application is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday.