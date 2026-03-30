MK party fails to block Shamila Batohi’s pension payout

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The MK party has lost an urgent application in which it was seeking to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to freeze former National Prosecuting Agency (NPA) head Shamila Batohi’s pension payout.

The opposition party also wanted the president to establish an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The high court in Pretoria judge Janse van Nieuwenhuizen dismissed the application, without giving reasons, last Thursday.

“Having read the papers and having heard counsel for the applicant [MK party] and having considered the matter, it is dismissed with costs,” the court order reads.

The dismissal comes after presidency legal adviser Geofrey Mphaphuli, in court papers, argued the MK’s application was not a solid legal case.

MK, the country’s biggest opposition party, wanted the court to order Ramaphosa to establish an inquiry to probe possible misconduct during Batohi’s tenure, pinning this on section 12(6) of the NPA Act.

The section empowers the president to suspend a national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), pending an inquiry into fitness to hold office. Batohi retired at the end of January and it was unclear how the section would be applicable to her as it does not mention a retired NDPP.

Mphaphuli argued the MK party’s pleadings want the president to act outside his legal authority and appoint an inquiry to probe allegations of misconduct against Batohi citing a provision that does not directly apply to Batohi’s circumstances.

“The applicant [MK party] addressed a letter to the president on January 30 2026 requesting him to unilaterally go beyond the powers granted to the president in terms of section 12(6) of the NPA Act and appoint an inquiry to determine whether advocate Batohi is a fit and proper person to hold a position she could only hold for one more day,” he said.

Mphaphuli argued that section 12(6) does not create a free-standing power to conduct post-tenure inquiries and withhold pension payouts.

“There is nothing in these or any provisions that gives the president the kind of power that the applicant requests the court to direct him to exercise.”