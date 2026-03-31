FREE | Read the March 2026 edition of Business Law & Tax Review

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No slaves to fashion: the case for ethical labour practices – retailers must move beyond reactive crisis management towards proactive supply chain governance; Impact of Africa’s new era of competition enforcement – competitive and inclusive African markets are critical for growth and job creation; SA implements 13th edition of the Nice Classification – this introduces changes across numerous classes, including additions, deletions and refinements in wording, generally to better reflect the intended purpose of the goods or services; AI caricatures: you could be giving away more than just your details - cartoon portrayals give rise to significant privacy concerns because they rely on highly sensitive personal information; What crypto asset service providers need to know for 2026 – it’s time for businesses with exposure to digital assets to use this window to review cross-border structures, exchange control processes and governance frameworks before the draft regulations reshape the compliance landscape.

More on these stories and others, available in this month’s Business Law & Tax Review.