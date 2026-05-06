Court hears Parks Tau followed due process on legal sector code

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Advocate Fana Nalane, legal representative of minister Parks Tau, argues before the high court in Pretoria. Picture:

When trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau gazetted a contested new policy aimed at transforming the legal sector, he followed the required legal procedures, the high court in Pretoria heard on Wednesday.

Tau, who had been in office for two months at the time, published the broad-based BEE (BBBEE) legal sector code in September 2024. Among other provisions, it requires law firms to ensure that 30%–50% of equity directors are black legal practitioners within five years. The code has triggered significant opposition within the legal fraternity.

He took a different stance from his predecessor, former minister Ebrahim Patel, who left office without implementing the policy after it had been in development for four years.

Top law firms Deneys (formerly Norton Rose Fulbright SA), Bowmans, Webber Wentzel and Werksmans want the policy reviewed and declared unconstitutional. Trade union Solidarity has also joined the applicants seeking to have the code declared unlawful.

Should the applicants succeed, it would mean the first transformation policy specifically for the legal sector would be invalidated.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, representing three law firms, Bowmans, Webber Wentzel and Werksmans, on Tuesday argued that in law the minister had an obligation to properly consider the matter before approving it.

He argued there is no evidence the minister applied his mind or “read” the policy before signing it into law, and that the policy should be set aside.

Whether Tau followed legal procedure is central for the full bench, consisting of judges Nicolene Janse van Nieuwenhuizen, Selemang Mokose and Annali Basson, in deciding if the code should be scrapped.

Advocate Fana Nalane, representing Tau, took the court through a list of documents that he argued showed the minister considered the policy and the objections raised by firms before making a final decision.

Nalane said transformation is a non-negotiable and described it as a constitutional imperative.

Nalane took the court through documents that department of trade, industry & competition officials sent to Tau, briefing the minister on the legal sector code. The documents contained the code and a summary of its objectives.

“We live in a real world; a politician is not a DG [director-general]; he is the minister. He [Tau] walks into the department to say, ‘There is this issue about BEE; it is part of the strategy of the government.’

“He gets a briefing and agrees [with the legal sector code]; he did what any sensible official would.”

Nalane argued the onus is on the applicants to prove the minister did not read the records or failed to properly consider the policy.

The suggestion that Tau “just came and just signed, without reading” the document, Nalane argued, is unjustified.

In 2021 former justice minister Ronald Lamola wrote to Patel, supporting the gazetting of the code.

“I am now pleased to inform you that the process has been completed, and as the minister responsible for the policy custodian of the legal profession, I hereby offer my unreserved support for gazetting the legal sector code,” the letter dated May 2021 reads.

Despite Lamola’s support, Patel did not sign the policy into law, flagging concerns raised by large firms and defects in the policy.

Nalane provided the letter as part of evidence that the ministry followed legal procedure.

The law firms argued Tau failed to comply with a section of the BBBEE Act that stipulates he must issue a strategy for the code.

The firms said that due to the absence of a strategy the code is invalid and should be set aside.

Nalane argued the act does not stipulate that the code would be invalid due to the lack of a strategy. It is the minister’s case that the strategy was published on the department’s website before the code was gazetted.

Though the minister took two months to approve the policy, Nalane disagreed with the suggestion that the minister engaged in a “rubber stamp exercise” in approving a policy that will have a big impact on the legal sector.

Even if the minister were found not to have followed certain legal procedures, Nalane argued, it would not warrant setting the code aside.

Advocate Zinzile Matebese, for the minister of justice & constitutional development, agreed with Tau that the absence of a strategy does not invalidate the code.

He said the heart of the litigation was not Tau’s actions, but that the court has been asked whether the code passes constitutional muster.

“You [law firms] are being called upon to at least relinquish the privilege that you obtained under the apartheid laws. Return that privilege and give it to the people it belongs to voluntarily,” Matebese said.

The hearing will continue on Thursday.