Law

WATCH | Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni case struck off the roll

Taxi boss and co-accused walk free while magistrate finds prosecutor in contempt during high-profile bail hearing

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Minibus taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni and two others, Mvimbi Daniel Masilela and Philemon Msiza, appear in the Kwaggafontein magistrate's court for a bail application. Picture: (Thulani Mbele)

Story audio is generated using AI

The extortion case against Mpumalanga minibus taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his co-accused has been struck off the roll.

Sibanyoni, Mvimbi Masilela, Philemon Msiza and Bafana Oupa Sindane were arrested last week on charges of extortion and money laundering.

Their bail application was postponed to Monday, despite the prosecutor Mkhulise Ntaba informing the court that he would not be available on the day.

Former National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams SC, who is the accused’s lawyer, applied for the matter to be struck off the roll.

He added the court should find Ntaba in contempt.

Delivering her judgement, magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni found Ntaba in contempt and said she will authorise a warrant of arrest against him.

Tonjeni also struck the matter of the court roll.

This is a developing story.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

EDITORIAL | Slashing merger red tape a step in the right direction

2

NII LANTEY BORTEY | War, arrogance and the unravelling of US power

3

LEIGH CRYMBLE | Typo tools ‘fix’ AI-generated text, but not lost trust

4

GHALEB CACHALIA | Cape Town and Joburg offer different governance lessons

5

PAUL HOFFMAN | ANC’s 40% blocks Ramaphosa’s easy removal

Related Articles