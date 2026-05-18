WATCH | Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni case struck off the roll

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Minibus taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni and two others, Mvimbi Daniel Masilela and Philemon Msiza, appear in the Kwaggafontein magistrate's court for a bail application. Picture:

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The extortion case against Mpumalanga minibus taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his co-accused has been struck off the roll.

Sibanyoni, Mvimbi Masilela, Philemon Msiza and Bafana Oupa Sindane were arrested last week on charges of extortion and money laundering.

Their bail application was postponed to Monday, despite the prosecutor Mkhulise Ntaba informing the court that he would not be available on the day.

Former National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams SC, who is the accused’s lawyer, applied for the matter to be struck off the roll.

He added the court should find Ntaba in contempt.

Delivering her judgement, magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni found Ntaba in contempt and said she will authorise a warrant of arrest against him.

Tonjeni also struck the matter of the court roll.

This is a developing story.

Sowetan