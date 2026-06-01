Hawks officer testifies he was moved from drugs unit after stepping on cartel’s toes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Senior KZN Hawks official Karl Sander testifies before Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria on June 1 2026. Picture: Business Day/

Polygraph reports from the directorate for priority crime investigation (Hawks) after the theft of cocaine worth R200m from police offices in KwaZulu-Natal, had contradictory findings, the Madlanga commission heard on Monday.

Hawks warrant officer Karl Sander testified he had worked in the KZN narcotics unit for decades but was moved by provincial head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona in February 2024 after “stepping on the toes” of alleged drug syndicates.

The commission of inquiry into allegations of criminal infiltration in law enforcement this week focuses on the brazen November 2021 theft of 541kg of cocaine worth R200m from Hawks offices in Port Shepstone.

The commission is probing the break-in to uncover whether drug cartels have links with the police.

Sander said he had made several major busts at the Durban harbour of drugs mainly coming from Sao Paulo, Brazil. Senona allegedly received a complaint that Sander was supplying drugs to clubs operating in Florida Road.

Sander denied the allegation and said he was informed the corruption inquiry against him was closed within four days.

“I must have been stepping on their toes,” said Sander when asked why he thought he was moved from the drugs unit.

“I was interfering with their supply chain. For it to work correctly, you need a corrupt policeman.”

He had filed a complaint about missing exhibits and dockets, saying, “I do not think management took a liking to that.”

Sander was among the officers who had undergone a polygraph test during the Hawks’ internal investigations into the theft.

Two reports of the polygraph test obtained by the commission showed contradictory findings. One detected deception from Sander. Another polygraph report on the same robbery, however, shows no opinion was recorded on Sander after an examiner’s error.

Sander said he had never seen or been briefed about the findings of the polygraph tests. He was on leave when the drugs were stolen and was not in the Port Shepstone unit.

Evidence leader Lee Segeels-Ncube indicated the commission was in the process of obtaining a signed polygraph test report to find clarity on the final outcomes.

The theft of drugs from the Hawks offices attracted much scrutiny of the directorate, but no significant disciplinary steps have been taken four years after the robbery.

Senona, linked to attempted murder accused Vusimusi Cat Matlala, was not subjected to a polygraph test. Senona is due to return for further testimony before the commission.