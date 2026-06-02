Hawks management ‘linked’ to R200m cocaine heist suspects, Madlanga commission hears

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Senior KwaZulu-Natal Hawks official Karl Sander testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Management of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has been allegedly linked to criminals who pulled off a brazen theft of cocaine worth R200m from police offices in KwaZulu-Natal, the Madlanga commission heard on Tuesday.

Hawks W/O Karl Sander testified at the commission of inquiry into allegations of criminal infiltration in law enforcement about the November 2021 theft of 541kg of cocaine worth R200m from Hawks offices in Port Shepstone, and told the commission that the suspects in the robbery were known by police.

“Commissioner, I think it will eventually come out, but the suspects who stole the drugs are known. The links (of suspects) to the management are known,” Sander said.

The theft of drugs from the Hawks offices has attracted much scrutiny of the directorate, but no significant disciplinary steps or arrests have been made five years after the robbery.

Sander had worked in the KwaZulu-Natal narcotics unit for decades but was moved by the now-suspended Hawks’ provincial head, Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona, in February 2024 after “stepping on the toes” of alleged drug syndicates.

At the heart of the commission’s terms of reference is to probe allegations of law enforcement officials having links to drug cartels. The allegation of drug cartels having links to top police was initially made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July 2025.

Sander said he had made several major busts in the province’s harbours of drugs mainly coming from São Paulo, Brazil.

During his testimony, he implied that the only reason he was moved by management from the narcotics unit to the supply chain management unit was because he “must have been stepping” on the toes of the cartels and affecting its operations in the country.

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo asked: “General Senona is coming to give evidence on Friday. The allegation made is very serious, and it goes to the terms of reference of the commission because you implied yesterday (Monday) your superiors were moving you out of the way because you were stepping on the toes of the drug traffickers. Is that an allegation you are making against Senona? Is it something we must put to him when he comes to give evidence on Friday?”

Sander said he was not accusing Senona.

Senona, linked to attempted murder accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala , is due to return for further testimony on Friday to face questions about the theft of drugs that took place while he was at the helm of Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sander said he made the remarks based on suspicion because there was no other reason to substantiate his removal other than disturbing criminal drug operations.

Sander was among the officers who had undergone a polygraph test during the Hawks’ internal investigations into the theft. Two reports of the polygraph test obtained by the commission showed contradictory findings. One detected Sander lied, but another polygraph report on the same robbery, however, shows no opinion was recorded on Sander after an examiner’s error.

On Tuesday, evidence leader Lee Segeels-Ncube indicated that the commission received a report from the polygraph unit management effectively exonerating Sander of any wrongdoing.

“During the review process, the reviewer went through all tests and found the polygraph examiner had made serious errors during the polygraph examination process,” the email from the polygraph unit read.

Sander was teary as the email that cleared him was read on the record.

The test was considered invalid due to errors, the email stated.

“The polygraph examiner in question was stopped from conducting any further polygraph examination thereof,” the email read.

The commission continues to hear evidence.