Mkhwanazi accused of lying under oath about officer in theft of R14.9m gemstones

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Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi testifies at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria on June 24 2026. Picture: Business Day/

A commissioner at the Madlanga commission of inquiry told suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi that he lied under oath about his relationship with a Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officer who implicated him in the theft of precious stones.

The police officer, whose identity has been withheld for safety reasons, testified on Tuesday that Mkhwanazi was one of the officers who colluded to steal precious stones valued at R14.9m under the guise of a lawful seizure operation at a residence in Killarney, Johannesburg.

“I know her; we used to be close,” Mkhwanazi told the commission on Wednesday when asked about whether he knew the JMPD officer.

This was contrary to the evidence he gave to the commission when he appeared earlier this year and was asked whether he knew the officer identified as Witness K at the commission.

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo, in April, asked Mkhwanazi whether he knew Witness K.

“No, no, no,” Mkhwanazi responded at the time.

Two months later, Mkhwanazi has changed his version and acknowledged that he used to have a close relationship with the JMPD officer.

Witness K, in testifying about officers involved in an unlawful scheme, said Mkhwanazi was her former boyfriend.

The commission has warned witnesses that lying under oath constitutes perjury, which could lead to criminal charges.

Mkhwanazi told the commission he misunderstood the question posed to him previously about whether he knew the JMPD officer.

Khumalo said: “I specifically mentioned the name of Witness K, and I asked, ‘Do you know this person?’ I am going to put it to you that either you were not truthful then or you are not truthful now, but it cannot be that you misunderstood the question.

“You have to stop playing games because we are not in the business of playing games. This is a serious commission of inquiry.”

Mkhwanazi denied the allegations made by Witness K.

Witness K testified that on February 11 2023, on the day of the alleged theft, Mkhwanazi introduced her to his subordinates, EMPD officers Kersha-Leigh Stols and Norman MacKenzie, and a civilian, Etienne van der Walt.

During the meeting, she gave information to the officers about a Killarney resident who was in possession of the precious stones.

Stols, MacKenzie and Van der Walt thereafter took the precious stones from the Killarney resident under the guise of lawful seizure. The stones were sold for R110,000, and five of the scheme members each received R22,000, Witness K testified.

“I deny this,” Mkhwanazi told the commission. “I deny anything that has to do with money. I never received any cash from this officer.”

It is Mkhwanazi’s version that he was not involved directly in the precious stones matter; he told the commission that it was a joint operation between the EMPD and the JMPD.

Evidence before the commission shows no JMPD officer was involved in the precious stone seizure, which was carried out by EMPD officers. The precious metals were also never booked as recovered goods in a police station. Mkhwanazi has attempted to shift the blame for the illegal seizure of the stones on the other officers.

Stols resigned from the municipality months after the case was opened. MacKenzie remains an EMPD employee.

Mkhwanazi was suspended while acting as EMPD head due to damning allegations made against him at the commission.

His bank statements show he was paid about R100,000 by attempted murder accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s companies.

The commission evidence is that he was paid the money in exchange for authorising a partnership between EMPD and Matlala’s companies as well as those of Matlala’s business associate, Michael van Wyk.

Mkhwanazi also issued appointment cards to employees of Matlala and Van Wyk as peace officers.

Van Wyk asked Mkhwanazi for a letter confirming EMPD’s partnership with his security company. Van Wyk said he needed the letter to get a licence for guns he bought.

To allow Matlala to get a peace officer appointment card, Mkhwanazi furthermore submitted a fraudulent clearance certificate stating that Matlala no longer had a criminal record. Mkhwanazi said he was not aware the certificate was fraudulent.

He said the function of peace officers is to control traffic.

The Criminal Procedure Act defines “peace officers” as magistrates, justices, police officials and correctional services officials.

Mkhwanazi said Van Wyk’s and Matlala’s employees did not have the same legal authority defined in law for peace officers but merely had the power to control traffic.

The commission investigating allegations of criminal infiltration in law enforcement will continue to hear testimony on Thursday.