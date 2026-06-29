Feroz Khan said his phones could get people killed — someone tried to kill him last night

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Police crime intelligence operation support boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan has been shot two days before his scheduled appearance at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Khan was shot in an attempted assassination on Sunday night in Houghton, Johannesburg.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched a high-level investigation after the attempted assassination of Maj-Gen Feroz Khan. This investigation is being led by the Gauteng Hawks, Gauteng crime intelligence and the SAPS detective service,” Mathe said.

She said acting police national commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane has further directed that the political killings task team (PKTT) be part of the investigation “to ensure every possible lead is pursued and those responsible are brought to book”.

The shooting took place two days before Khan’s scheduled testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry, probing allegations of criminal interference in law enforcement, on July 1.

“While SAPS is aware of public speculation regarding the timing of the attack, it is premature and irresponsible to speculate on any possible motive or to conclude the incident is linked to his anticipated appearance before the commission. Detectives will follow evidence wherever it leads,” Mathe said.

Khan, in a legal challenge in May before the high court in Johannesburg to have his seized communication devices returned him, warned unrestricted police access to them could compromise undercover operations and lead to assassinations.

The devices were seized at his home in Houghton during his arrest earlier in May. He was charged with offences relating to an unwrought precious metals case from 2021.

During the arrest police searched and seized, without a warrant, three cellphones, his personal firearm and ammunition, and an iPad.

In Khan’s litigation against acting police minister Firoz Cachalia, crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, investigating officer Calvin Khorommbi and the Madlanga commission he wanted the court to declare the search and seizure unconstitutional.

An affidavit filed by the commission’s investigator Tshepo Nyatlo opposing the application alleged Khan received “kickbacks” in a R280m National Treasury tender.

In the court papers Nyatlo said chats between Khan and tobacco company executive Mohamed Sayed reveal the two were involved, through senior police officer Lt-Gen Molefe Fani, in a R280m IT contract won from the National Treasury by the company Cyberia.

Fani at the time worked at the National Treasury as a chief director dealing with contracts. Now the divisional commissioner of supply chain in the SAPS, he is under suspension due to his alleged role in another SAPS tender, the R360m Medicare 24 contract.

Nyatlo said Khan and Sayed used the company Smada “for the Cyberia contract kickback”.

“He [Sayed] then messaged Gen Khan to explain that on the proposed contract of R280m, they would get about R92.4m, or 30%, which would be split equally three ways,” Nyatlo’s affidavit reads.

“It is not clear whether the third party who would receive about R27.6m from the enterprise was Lt-Gen Fani or someone else.”

Business Day