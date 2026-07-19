Ntshavheni fights Solidarity’s R500,000 ‘white genocide’ lawsuit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has pushed back against trade union Solidarity’s defamation lawsuit, which seeks R500,000 in damages after she accused the organisation of spreading misinformation after US President Donald Trump’s “white genocide” claims about South Africa.

Solidarity wants the high court in Pretoria to order Ntshavheni to retract a cabinet media statement issued in March 2025, which alleged that Solidarity and lobby group AfriForum were involved in a misinformation campaign against the South African government.

Should Solidarity be successful, taxpayers would foot the bill for the damages claim, and the ruling would set a precedent that an individual spokesperson can be legally held liable for a cabinet statement.

“Cabinet noted with concern continuing misinformation campaigns by Solidariteit and AfriForum and their allies, and law enforcement agencies are investigating the violations of South African laws,” reads the paragraph in the statement that Solidarity wants Ntshavheni to retract.

The statement was published after Trump in February last year threatened to cut US funding for South Africa’s health programmes. At the time, Solidarity leadership and AfriForum, part of the Solidarity Movement, a group representing the interests of Afrikaners, had just visited Washington.

The Solidarity Movement submitted a memorandum in Washington stating that “farm murders in South Africa hit this community [Afrikaners] hard. Farm murders are particularly brutal, and their frequency, compared to murders in the rest of the country, is very high.”

Ntshavheni argues the statements on farm murders are not supported by South African Police Service stats and created a ground for Trump’s claims that there is a genocide in the country.

“The following is not true: White Afrikaner farmers suffer disproportionately from the crimes of murder, robbery and rape than the rest of South Africa,” Ntshavheni said.

“The Solidarity Movement actively promotes that narrative [farm murders’ high rate] locally and abroad, and in particular in engagements with representatives of the US government.

“The cabinet has understood that narrative to suggest that the Solidarity movement and its constituents, including the applicant, make the accusation that there is a genocide of White Afrikaner farmers,“ Ntshavheni argues.

She says the cabinet was concerned at the time of publication of its statement that the Solidarity Movement narrative had resulted in Trump signing an executive order shutting down all refugee admissions but making a single exception for white South Africans, as well as cutting funding for HIV/Aids programmes.

In a replying affidavit, Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann denies the organisation is engaged in a misinformation campaign regarding the claims of white genocide.

Hermann says Solidarity is a trade union and admits only that it has opposed legislation it considers to be racially discriminatory and criticised the ANC-led government.

“Far more importantly for the purposes of these proceedings, Solidariteit has never, either individually or in concert with the Solidarity Movement and AfriForum, promoted a narrative that amounts to a campaign of disinformation and misinformation regarding allegations of a white genocide in South Africa and the frequency and severity of farm murders — and the minister has been unable to demonstrate even one occasion where Solidariteit has done so,” he contends.

The Solidarity Movement, in its memorandum to Washington, said it welcomed Trump’s executive order allowing refugee resettlement for people of Afrikaner ethnicity, describing it as a move “indirectly recognising the Afrikaners’ right to exist”.

The case will be heard next month.

Business Day