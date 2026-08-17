How Suliman Carrim could still face prosecution over money-laundering

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North West businessman Suliman Carrim to face criminal charges for failing to appear before the Madlanga commission at the Brigette Mabandla college in Pretoria. Picture. Business Day/

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When retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga proclaimed the “end of the road” for Suliman Carrim’s appearance before his commission, the North West province businessman’s legal team smiled.

Presumably, it was for a job well done.

They had just completed their brief, which resulted in an “ill-disposed” client avoiding the rigours of painstaking cross-examination that has seen others shed tears on the witness stand and implicate themselves in possible criminal cases.

Advocate Kameel Premhid, representing Carrim, accepted the “consequence” of Carrim not concluding his evidence would be that the commission will reach its findings without his evidence on some allegations against him.

“The commission and or evidence leaders will do what they do and we’ll deal with the consequences,” Premhid said.

Carrim’s was not “running away from accountability”; Premhid said his client’s absence at the commission was based on uncontested medical advice.

Though Carrim might be off the witness stand, which could be seen as a better option for him, such a reprieve could be short-lived.

If Carrim is convicted on the “lesser charge” of failing to appear before the commission, it could attract more trouble if a money-laundering charge is pursued against him, a legal expert told Business Day at the weekend.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga on Friday announced the commission secretary, Nolitha Vukuza, would lay a charge against Carrim for failing to appear before the commission due to ill health since April.

The case will be the first of its kind seeking the prosecution of a witness for failing to appear before a commission due to reported ill health.

Senior advocate Henk Roelofse told Business Day that, while less severe in sentencing terms, if he were convicted on the charge of failure to appear, it may have strategic significance should Carrim face criminal prosecution over his links to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and controversial businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela.

“A conviction would establish on the public record that Mr Carrim deliberately avoided giving evidence, which could be relevant to any future money-laundering prosecution as evidence of consciousness of guilt or an attempt to obstruct the commission’s investigation,” Roelofse said.

Carrim’s testimony before the commission was on his links to corruption-accused Matlala, who faces criminal charges in relation to the awarding of a R228m tender by the SAPS to his company, Medicare24.

Carrim testified that he lent Matlala R10m but denied any knowledge of, or playing any part in, alleged corruption regarding the controversial tender.

Bank records show Matlala paid Carrim R1.5m on February 4 2025 and on the same day Carrim’s company paid R500,000 to a company linked to Maumela and later paid R250,000.

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson put it to Carrim in his short-lived appearance that the transactions he made between Matlala and Maumela could be interpreted as money laundering should the commission take the position that the Medicare24 contract was awarded fraudulently and that funds flowing to the tender were the result of fraud.

Carrim pleaded innocence, saying that when he met Matlala in June 2024 there were no corruption allegations on the specific tender and that the funds he paid to Maumela were repayments of a loan Matlala took from Carrim.

Conviction for money-laundering carries a maximum sentence of imprisonment not exceeding 15 years.

“If Mr Carrim were ultimately charged and convicted of money-laundering in connection with the alleged transfer of funds from Vusi Matlala through him to Morgan Maumela, the sentencing consequences would be vastly more severe than those arising from the failure-to-appear charge,” Roelofse said.

Though Chaskalson made the argument of a possible money-laundering criminal probe, the commission has not yet made a recommendation for such an investigation, and Carrim has not been charged.

Carrim did not conclude his evidence to answer all allegations against him; the evidence leaders have urged the commission to make findings against Carrim based on the evidence it has.

In the present Madlanga inquiry case, Roelofse said the most likely charge to be laid against Carrim is the contravention of section 5 of the Commissions Act, which criminalises failure to appear before a commission after being duly summoned.

The sentencing under the commission’s act for failure to appear allows imprisonment not exceeding six months or a fine, or both.

“It is important to note that the commission’s route here — having its secretary lay a criminal charge with the police for referral to the National Prosecuting Authority — is procedurally distinct from the contempt-of-court route used in the Zuma/state capture commission matter.”

In 2021, former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment after failure to appear before the state capture commission chaired by former chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Roelofse said the fact that Carrim submitted medical reports to the commission for his absence made his case materially different from Zuma.

“A first-time offender with no prior convictions, and where the failure to appear is contested on medical grounds, would likely receive a fine or a suspended sentence rather than direct imprisonment — unless the court found the medical defence to be entirely without merit and the conduct to be wilful and calculated,” he said.

The prosecution would need to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Carrim’s failure to appear lacked sufficient cause warranting conviction.

In this case, Carrim’s medical reports submitted to the commission will become central to the failure-to-appear prosecution.

Roelofse said evidence of Carrim being seen shopping in the Western Cape while claiming to be too ill to appear and his decline of an independent medical examination would be powerful circumstantial evidence for the commission.

“On balance, the prosecution is not straightforward, but it is not without merit,” he said.

“The circumstantial evidence of the shopping trip, combined with the refusal to submit to independent examination, gives the prosecution a credible case. The outcome will depend heavily on the quality of the medical evidence and the court’s assessment of credibility.”

While the commission indicated it would lay charges, it will be for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that has the final say on whether to prosecute the case, which is the first of its kind.

“A prosecution that results in a conviction and a meaningful sentence — even a suspended sentence — sends a clear message to other witnesses,” Roelofse said.

“A prosecution that fails, or that results in an acquittal on the medical defence, may have the opposite effect, emboldening other witnesses to advance similar defences.”

The commission’s request for Carrim to subject himself to a voluntary independent medical assessment, Roelofse said, demonstrated that the commission acted reasonably and in good faith, which strengthens the moral and legal authority of the prosecution.

“It mirrors the kind of accommodation that courts have found relevant in assessing whether a party’s noncompliance was justified. Mr Carrim’s refusal to accept this offer significantly weakens any future medical defence.”

Prof Wium de Villiers, from the University of Pretoria, said Carrim’s case may prove to be difficult for the prosecution.

“The commission has the powers provided in the proclamation by the president read with the Commissions Act as amended. If regulations were issued that provide for transgressions and penalties, the witness can be charged in terms of those regulations,” De Villiers said.

Business Day