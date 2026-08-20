You cannot rely on a dead man, Madlanga inquiry evidence leader tells Fadiel Adams

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National Coloured Congress (NCC) MP Fadiel Adams has conceded he misled suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu by alleging corruption case dockets which he had opened against top crime intelligence officers in Gauteng were intercepted, and that police interfered with investigations hours after opening the cases.

Adams opened cases against the top cops, including police crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, alleging he was involved in corruption, on October 29 2025 in Cape Town. On October 31 he opened the cases in Gauteng. On November 1 he wrote a letter to Mchunu stating he was notified the dockets were intercepted in both provinces.

He was asked by Madlanga commission of inquiry evidence leader Lee Segeels-Ncube why he wrote to Mchunu a day after opening the cases in Orlando, Gauteng, at a premature stage before the dockets were assigned to an investigator and without fact-checking with the relevant station.

Adams pinned his actions on late anti-gang unit member Maj-Gen André Lincoln, who he said gave him the information that there was an attempt to intercept the dockets in Gauteng on the day they were opened.

Segeels-Ncube responded: “No, Mr Adams, you have the case number now. You cannot rely on a dead man every time. It is unacceptable.”

Adams said he acted on the information hastily because in the Cape Flats, where he is from, murder dockets go missing.

All of it looks like a scheme generated to culminate the way it did at the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption. It looks like a well-orchestrated scheme because your conduct does not make sense — Sesi Baloyi, commissioner

He said in his letter he did not say there was an attempt to intercept the dockets in Gauteng, but said “the Gauteng police department has followed the same modus operandi in the Western Cape, and is interfering in the investigative process”.

Inquiry commissioner Sesi Baloyi said the email Adams sent to Mchunu did not reflect the truth.

“You are not saying they are about to do the same thing they did in the Western Cape, you say they have done the same thing, that they are interfering in the investigation,” Baloyi said.

“That cannot be. Your evidence now is that they were about to [intercept]. You were misleading the minister if you said they are interfering. Why did you say what happened in Western Cape has happened in Gauteng when that is false?” she asked.

Adams said he did not deliberately mislead Mchunu on the facts regarding the dockets in Gauteng and information he received.

“All of it looks like a scheme generated to culminate the way it did at the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption. It looks like a well-orchestrated scheme because your conduct does not make sense,” Baloyi said.

The only reason the dockets ended up in Pretoria is because there was investigation of a complaint you laid with the minister’s office ... That is why the dockets ended up in Pretoria; not for the reasons you advanced — Sandile Khumalo, commissioner

She said as a “thinking” member of parliament, it did not make sense for Adams not to have asked for basic information when told the dockets were about to be intercepted in Gauteng, or ask a police officer, linked to Brown Mogotsi, who helped him open the case in Orlando.

“As a responsible and thinking member of parliament, it is unthinkable that you would not ask basic questions such as ‘how do you know this?’ before you escalate to the minister. There is something wrong with this whole process. For a lack of a better word, it stinks of machination,” Baloyi said.

Adams said the interception claim was backed by the fact that the dockets were found in former police inspectorate head Lt-Gen Peter Jacobs’ safe.

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo said evidence before the commission suggested there was no interception of dockets.

“The only reason the dockets ended up in Pretoria is because there was investigation of a complaint you laid with the minister’s office. For that purpose the dockets had to be called. That is why the dockets ended up in Pretoria; not for the reasons you advanced.

“Are you prepared to accept that you have seen these documents?” Khumalo asked.

Adams conceded.

Business Day