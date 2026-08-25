Matlala wanted R20m loan ‘to save R228m police tender’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Corruption accused Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on August 24 2026. Picture: Business Day/

Corruption accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala scrambled for a R20m loan from security company boss Stephen Motsumi in an attempt to save a R228m contract his company, Medicare24, had with the South African Police Service (SAPS) before the tender was cancelled.

Matlala told the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday he made an attempt to get the R20m from Motsumi after the police threatened to cancel the contract in February 2025 due to nonperformance.

He testified about the tender despite having initially invoked the right not to incriminate himself in evidence related to Medicare24. He is an accused in a corruption case related to the tender.

“I needed more money to fund the contract,” Matlala told the commission, adding that he did not get the R20m from Motsumi.

The Medicare24 tender has been a central focus at the commission, investigating allegations of criminal infiltration in law enforcement agencies. Matlala is facing allegations of giving money flowing from the contract to top cops, including deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

The commission has been probing money flows into and out of Medicare24 due to the corruption allegations.

Motsumi, who owns a security company and is an associate of the late taxi boss and alleged “Big Five” cartel leader Jothan Msibi, was described by Hawks KwaZulu-Natal head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona as a man he “feared”.

Matlala told the commission that before the R20m deal talks, Motsumi had lent him R5m, but “that had nothing to do with the SAPS tender”.

Bank records show Matlala paid back Motsumi R5m.

“It was not an interest-free loan,” Matlala said; he was arrested before he could pay Motsumi the interest on the R5m loan.

Matlala testified he also owed North West businessman Suliman Carrim money.

He said Carrim lent him R15m for Medicare24. Carrim told the commission Matlala owed him more than R8m from the “handshake” loan before he was arrested and charged with attempted murder in May 2025.

The commission on Tuesday also followed a trail of proof of payments of about R4m Matlala sent to Msibi.

He testified the bank records suggested the payments were made by his friend and tender tycoon Hangwani Morgan Maumela.

The commission quizzed Matlala about why he sent Msibi the proof of payments.

The payments were made by two companies to Agrippa Khoza and the reference was M Maumela, which Matlala said could mean the payments were from Maumela.

Matlala had testified that Maumela, his friend, did not have a relationship with Msibi.

He told the commission that Msibi knew Maumela and had discussed a potential car sale, which did not materialise.

Matlala said he could not remember what the proof of payments were for and why he sent proof of payments to Msibi.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi challenged Matlala’s testimony, saying there was no plausible scenario in which he sent proof of payments of about R4m and yet did not remember how it came about.

“To sit there and say I have absolutely no recollection, it’s unbelievable,” said Baloyi.

Matlala said he could not remember, but “if maybe it was my money I would remember”. He said it was not the first time he dealt with R3m. Such transactions did not shock him and were not significant enough to remember.

It is unclear when Matlala’s testimony will be heard again as a new witness is said to take the stand on Wednesday.

Business Day