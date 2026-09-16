How Idac’s case against police chief Fannie Masemola unravelled

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The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) case against suspended national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola collapsed on Tuesday after the NPA said it would withdraw charges due to a lack of evidence, in a further dent to Andrea Johnson’s legacy at the helm of Idac.

In August, the NPA also dropped corruption and fraud charges against Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, Brig Dineo Mokwele and five other senior police officers for lack of sufficient evidence to secure a successful prosecution.

Under Johnson, who has since resigned, Idac had charged Masemola with four counts of breaching the Public Finance Management Act. Masemola was later joined in the corruption case of a R228m tender awarded to Medicare24, a company owned by criminal suspect Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, together with 15 other suspects.

The withdrawal of charges means Masemola can return to his job.

“Enrolling a case for prosecution where evidence is not sufficient to sustain a successful prosecution is not in the public interest,” national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Andy Mothibi said of the notice of withdrawal of charges on Tuesday.

The shaky grounds of the case played out before the Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of criminal infiltration of the country’s justice system.

During her testimony at the commission, Johnson failed to pinpoint the legal basis for Idac’s decision for Masemola to join the corruption case.

As the police accounting officer, Masemola was charged for failing to take effective and appropriate steps to prevent unauthorised, irregular and wasteful expenditure and losses resulting from the tender.

However, evidence before the commission suggests Masemola terminated the tender two weeks after a preliminary audit report was issued by police head of risk Charity Matlala-Matlou in which irregularities were flagged.

Johnson told commission the heart of the case was based on allegations that Masemola was slow to act.

Commission chair Mbuyiseli Madlanga said that without any legal basis for the joinder, the directorate’s aim “must have been done to embarrass him, to taint him and to make or cause the public to see him also being complicit in fraud and corruption”.

State prosecutor Drushantha Ramasamy told the commission that Johnson “went all out” to charge Masemola, and had “orchestrated attacks” against him.

Mothibi referred the matter to judge Takalani Joseph Raulinga to investigate the circumstances relating to the prosecution team’s assessment of the evidence, the enrolment of the matter, and the application of the law, to determine any misconduct.

Llewelyn Curlewis, a lecturer of law at University of Pretoria, said the withdrawal of charges also called the roles of the NPA and national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) into question.

“It seems the NDPP cannot even secure a prima facie case against possible accused; what chances will they have for a successful prosecution against him [Masemola] and for that matter against the co-accused as well,” he said.

Curlewis said while the prosecutor in the case, advocate Santos Manilall, might have some questions to answer, Mothibi might also have questions to answer if he was briefed on the decision to charge and prosecute Masemola.

“The Idac would have consulted with the NPA before bringing the case to court. Now all of a sudden there is a change of hearts, it is not going to look good on the NDPP and NPA. Someone is going to [have to] explain ... why the decision [to prosecute] was taken,” he said.

Business Day