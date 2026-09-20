Public Service Commission to ask Treasury for R435m more as mandate expands

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Public Service Commission chair Somadoda Fikeni is to speak to finance minister Enoch Godongwana and the National Treasury about an additional budget for the PSC. Picture: Business Day/

Public Service Commission chair Somadoda Fikeni on Sunday warned senior public servants and politicians that the commission’s directives could not be ignored as they are now binding and can only be set aside by a court of law.

Before the enactment of the Public Service Commission Bill by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, the PSC’s findings were only recommendations, which could be ignored with little consequence.

The issue of consequence management in the public service has remained a thorny issue in the country and the new act will provide the necessary teeth the commission needed to arrest corruption and poor public sector governance.

The commission, which has a constitutional mandate to ensure effective and efficient performance, has the legal power to investigate and issue directives.

The act comes amid troubling revelations implicating top public service officials in corruption at the justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga-led commission of inquiry investigating the infiltration of the criminal justice system by organised criminals.

“This particular act helps a great deal. We were being ignored. Now the essence of this, you will have to, if we give directives, go to court to challenge our findings,” Fikeni said. “You can no longer ignore them. That in itself is beginning to tighten the noose and give more muscle to our constitutional bodies,” he said.

Some findings by independent institutions, such as the South African Human Rights Commission, are not legally binding but have to go to court to be implemented.

The Public Service Commission amended act provides the commission with two options: either to give recommendations or directives in its reports after investigations on public service matters.

The act provides that a person to whom a direction is issued must implement such direction in the period determined.

“If a person to whom a direction has been issued believes that he or she has a valid reason not to implement the direction, the matter must be taken on review in a court of law,” the amended act says.

The act, which repeals the act of 1997, also empowers the commission to conduct investigations into personnel and public administration management practices in municipalities. Before, the commission was not empowered to probe municipality matters.

With the expanded mandate Fikeni said the commission would be speaking to the Treasury for an additional budget to fund the implementation of what the amended act requires of the commission.

The commission will now ask the Treasury for additional funding of R435m in the next four years to fund an expanded mandate triggered by the amended act.

The commission, which has a budget of R354m in the 2026/27 financial year, wants an additional budget of R28m.

For 2027/28 the commission has a budget of R368m and wants an additional R98m. For 2028/29 the commission has a budget of R380m and wants an additional R150m. For 2029/30 the additional budget will be R159m.

Public Service Commission budget overview. (Photo: PSC Report )

Fikeni said the commission would be focusing on municipalities’ financial spending to trace what leads to high overtime budgets for employees.

“When laws are implemented, you will not have a situation where a municipality is failing but people have these salaries that cannot be imaged,” he said.

“As we are moving into this space as the PSC, we will be asking a question when in this municipality you say we need overtime of R40m: were these people present and engaged in their work from 8am to 5pm or do they become active when the overtime hour comes?” he said.

According to a 2024/25 Treasury report, municipalities’ overspend on overtime ― amounting to R316.6m ― posed a big fiscal risk and highlights weaknesses in payroll management and internal controls.

The act also gives the commission more teeth against those who do not show up when summoned by it. A breach in summons shall result in an offence and be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding R50,000 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 12 months.

The previous act did not provide a figure for transgressing the act.

The amended act provides for a phased-in approach to this confirmed mandate.

The act stipulates the implementation of the commission mandate in relation to municipalities and public entities is suspended for 12 months to allow the commission time to implement certain operational requirements in anticipation of the mandate.

Unisa political analyst Dirk Kotze said that the commission entering the fray in providing oversight in municipalities’ administration in principle should improve service delivery.

He said the commission taking on the role of probing public administration management in municipalities was a sign the provincial legislatures failed in monitoring and supporting municipalities.

“For the national authority to have to come in, it means that it is actually a motion of no confidence in the provincial governance because one of the MECs is for local government.

“The provinces should have done this, because this latest move by implication is saying the provinces did not do it or did not do it satisfactorily.”

Lungelwa Kaywood, of Stellenbosch University, cautioned that municipal officials should not be allowed to challenge the commission’s decisions in court using municipal funds.

“Let it come out of their own pocket. Only then will we improve on consequence management. It seems the country is making an effort to build what as academics we call an ‘accountability ecosystem’.

“We are seeing multiple institutions with overlapping but complementary mandates really trying to make it harder for a failing municipal official to escape scrutiny from every direction at once,” she said.

Kaywood drew common points between the commission’s amended act and the Public Audit Amendment Act of 2018, which gives the auditor-general more teeth in dealing with maladministration in municipalities.

“The 2018 amendment is by far the more consequential one. It has fundamentally changed the auditor-general from a ‘report and recommend’ institution into one with real enforcement teeth,” she said.

“With the new PSC powers, this institution has moved from the same weak starting point … findings that could be ignored to the same stronger position as auditor-general of South Africa.”

She said the commission was also bridging a gap because for a long time oversight focused on financial management but rarely looked at conduct failure, such as irregular appointments, unethical behaviour and political interference in administration.

“For years, we pretended as if there was no correlation between irregular appointment and procurement irregularity. Now, the PSC comes from the conduct side and asks … how did this person get appointed, were proper ethics observed and why was this allowed to happen? So we are making progress as a country.”

Business Day