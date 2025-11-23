SA’s world-class wine estates receive global acclaim

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s wine industry is basking in international recognition after two vineyards secured top-10 spots and four others ranked in the top 100 of the prestigious World’s 50 Best Vineyards 2025 list.

South Africa produces about 4% of the world’s wine and ranks as the seventh-largest wine-producing country globally.

Klein Constantia Wine Estate in the Western Cape emerged as Africa’s top vineyard, earning sixth place globally and clinching the coveted “Highest Climber” award after soaring 35 places from its 2024 position. Known for its historical charm dating back to 1685 and its world-famous dessert wine, Vin de Constance, the estate offers a refined blend of Cape Dutch architecture, scenic tastings and contemporary bistro experiences.

Creation Wines — in the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, aptly named “Heaven and Earth” — was ranked seventh worldwide. This estate has been dominating the regional category and, until last year, was voted the Best Vineyard in Africa. Revered for its cool-climate chardonnay and pinot noir, the estate continues to dominate regional rankings with its combination of biodiversity, fine art and immersive wine experiences.

Adding further sparkle to the nation’s wine credentials, four other vineyards earned places on the extended top-100 list: Tokara Wine and Olive Estate (ranked 71), Delaire Graff Estate (79), La Motte Wine Estate (94), and Hamilton Russell Vineyards (99), the latter two being new entrants this year.

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen at the G20 summit in Johannesburg, November 22 2025. (Freddy Mavunda)

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen applauded the achievements, calling them “a resounding endorsement of our wine tourism’s consistent standards and innovation”. He added that these accolades reaffirm South Africa’s place as a world-class wine destination.

“These wineries not only produce globally celebrated vintages but also contribute significantly to economic growth and rural development through wine tourism,” Steenhuisen said in a media statement.

“We applaud the dedication of the teams at all six vineyards for elevating the South Africa brand to compete on the global stage. Their commitment to excellence not only produces world-renowned wines but also enhances our reputation as a premier destination for wine tourism,” Steenhuisen said.

Wine tourism plays a vital role in the local economy. In 2022, it contributed R9.3bn to GDP, supported over 11,000 farm gate jobs and created more than 40,000 employment opportunities. Wine tourism now generates 17.3% of total turnover for grape-crushing cellars.

“Local visitors accounted for 58% of all Cape Winelands room nights in 2024. This strong local foundation is the anchor of the sector, ensuring resilience and driving consistent demand,” Steenhuisen said.