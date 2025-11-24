SA-Vietnam pact aims to boost citrus and crop exports

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa has boosted its agricultural push into Asia with a new cooperation agreement with Vietnam.

South Africa’s ambitions to deepen its agricultural footprint in Asia have taken a decisive step as agriculture minister John Steenhuisen formally announced a new co-operation agreement with Vietnam, one of the region’s fastest-growing markets.

The agreement unlocks new export pathways and scientific collaboration in crop production, plant protection, veterinary services, research, agricultural trade and technology exchange.

“This is part of our ongoing strategy of widening and deepening our existing trade arrangements with other countries … and then looking to diversify,” Steenhuisen told Business Day.

Vietnam opened its borders to South African oranges in May 2024. In the 2025 season alone, South Africa exported more than 209,000 15kg cartons of oranges to Vietnam, a fourfold increase from the 53,000 cartons shipped the year before.

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen. (Misha Jordaan)

Following the success of oranges, South Africa is now pushing for greater access for other citrus products, especially mandarins, according to the department of agriculture, land reform & rural development. It already exports maize, apples, pears and grapes to Vietnam.

“Work is also under way to secure access for high-value niche products such as game meat, which will further diversify South Africa’s export basket,” the department said in a statement, adding Vietnam’s annual agricultural import market is valued at more than $30bn and SA’s exports of edible fruits and nuts are valued at about $54m at present.

Steenhuisen told Business Day that South Africa’s agricultural export growth, up 10% year on year, had held firm despite global trade uncertainties, including the effect of US tariffs.

“There’s also been a relaxation on a number of the tariffs, particularly on citrus and nuts,” he noted, adding that rising food inflation in the US is prompting policymakers there to reconsider certain tariffs.

Reflecting on lessons from the past year, Steenhuisen acknowledged a shift in mindset. “I think what this was last year, and certainly the increase in exports, has shown us is that perhaps we had been too complacent in the past. We sat down comfortably on the fact that we had access to these big markets,” he said.

“What the last year has shown us is that there are whole new worlds out there that are looking for SA’s agricultural goods,” he said, citing recent progress in trade relations with the Philippines, Japan, China and South Korea. “And we’re going to see it now with Malaysia and Indonesia as we finalise the work following the state visit there.”

He said the effort is especially focused on the Asean region — the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a political and economic organisation made up of 10 countries in Southeast Asia.

“There are 700-million people that live there — that’s 700-million mouths that need to be fed and South Africa can be a big player in meeting that demand. We’re counter-seasonal with them and because of the exchange rate our prices are good and, of course, our quality is excellent,” Steenhuisen said.

Also read:

SA oranges regain edge in US market after tariff cut

Citrus industry smashes targets with bumper export season

MITCHELL BROOKE: Logistics partnerships in 2025 are hugely helping citrus growers

Grape industry to make urgent plea to US for tariff relief