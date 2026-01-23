Climate extremes expose widening insurance gap for SA businesses

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s intensifying fire and flood seasons are exposing a deepening fault line in the country’s risk management system, with more than 70% of weather-related losses uninsured — a vulnerability that threatens business continuity, public finances and long-term growth.

That is the warning from a new report by Marsh, a global insurance broker and risk adviser, which also operates in South Africa.

The report, Natural Hazards Risk and Climate Resilience: Preparing for the Next Disruption, shows that while roughly 46% of global weather-related losses are typically insured, South Africa’s protection gap is significantly wider. The remainder — more than two-thirds of losses — ultimately falls on businesses, households and the state.

According to Marsh, the natural catastrophe risk protection gap is the difference between total economic losses caused by disasters and the insured losses that are actually recoverable.

“As climate volatility accelerates, this gap has evolved from a financial challenge into a structural threat to business resilience and long-term economic stability,” said Ernest Eng, head of analytics, risk finance and analytics IMEA at Marsh.

“This discrepancy means South African organisations face not just a gap but potentially an ever-increasing ‘resilience chasm’ in the face of unabated global warming.”

That gap was laid bare by the 2022 KwaZulu-Natal floods, which caused an estimated R54bn in economic losses, much of it uninsured.

The warning also comes against the backdrop of a string of more recent climate-driven disasters that have tested South Africa’s resilience. Wildfires swept through Mossel Bay, the Cape Winelands and Franschhoek in January, damaging infrastructure, threatening farms, forcing evacuations and closing sections of the N2. And January also saw one of the worst flooding episodes in decades in the northeast, where severe inundation shut parts of the Kruger National Park and caused widespread damage across Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

What is changing is the frequency and compounding nature of these risks, as well as the extent to which businesses are exposed. The drivers are increasingly familiar: fires starting earlier and burning hotter in parts of the Western Cape due to drier winters and high winds, and heavier rainfall events in Gauteng that overwhelm ageing infrastructure like drainage systems, transport networks and power grids.

“Too often, organisations address risk reactively, which is financially unsustainable for the economy as a whole,” Eng said.

According to the report, small and medium-sized enterprises are among the most vulnerable. Many are priced out of comprehensive cover, while others underestimate their exposure to climate-related disruption. For firms operating on thin margins, a single uninsured event can be fatal.

But, according to Eng, “forward-looking companies are increasingly using data-driven modelling, risk mapping and scenario planning to anticipate and mitigate losses before disaster strikes”.

Closing the gap, Marsh argues, will require closer collaboration between the private and public sectors, underpinned by better risk data, stronger disaster preparedness and a more proactive approach to managing climate risk.

Beyond traditional insurance, Marsh advises companies to take a holistic approach to risk, combining risk transfer with resilience investments such as infrastructure upgrades, business continuity planning and supply chain diversification.