DRC audit finds pollution linked to French-British oil firm: ministry

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A government audit has raised concerns about pollution linked to oil activities in Muanda in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Picture: ISTOCK

A government audit into the operations of French-British oil company Perenco in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) found it responsible for polluting the environment, with potentially harmful effects on the local population, according to preliminary findings shared with Reuters on Wednesday.

The hydrocarbons ministry said it found pollution attributable to oil activities carried out by Perenco’s onshore and offshore units in the Muanda area, along the country’s narrow Atlantic coastline.

The ministry shared the findings in response to an e-mailed request for comment on a Human Rights Watch report published on Monday that said Perenco’s operations exposed nearby communities to health risks.

The audit found negative impacts on soil and air quality, notably from gas flaring near inhabited areas, the ministry said, without giving details of the pollutants or their potential effects.

The ministry said groundwater samples are being analysed to determine the extent of any contamination and assess risks to local communities.

Perenco said on Tuesday that allegations of air, water and soil pollution are not supported by technical evidence that could be independently verified. The company said it is awaiting the findings of the government audit and that any definitive conclusions before its publication are premature.

The audit was launched in 2024 and is being carried out by an international consultancy supported by a government task force. No date has been given yet for its conclusion.

The ministry said it will seek to establish responsibility for any pollution and, where appropriate, seek environmental remediation and penalties under Congolese law.

Reuters