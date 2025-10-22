RUFARO MAFINYANI: Why 90% of AI start-ups will stumble

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The numbers are sobering. Research from CB Insights suggests that nearly 90% of AI start-ups collapse within two years. Globally, more than $50bn has flowed into AI companies in the past 24 months, yet most will not reach profitability. The failures rarely make headlines, but their causes are consistent.

One of the most common pitfalls is replication. Many AI ventures are little more than polished wrappers on top of foundation models such as ChatGPT or Claude. They present slick interfaces and workflow integrations, but rest on infrastructure anyone can access. When the barrier to entry is so low, competitors emerge overnight, undercutting pricing and stealing customers. Without unique assets such as proprietary data, these companies quickly discover they are selling a commodity.

Economics makes matters worse. Consider inference costs. Using GPT-4 in 2024 cost 0.03-0.06 US cents per 1,000 output tokens. A single query might consume hundreds of tokens. A fintech start-up charging R1.50 per customer interaction could see up to R1 of that swallowed by model costs before adding staff, compliance and infrastructure. Multiply this by millions of interactions and the margins vanish. Many firms discover too late that their cost structures are upside down.

And then comes reliability. AI models sometimes hallucinate, drift and misfire spectacularly. A predictive system missing signs of equipment failure or a chatbot offering false financial advice instantly destroys trust. Consumers and businesses are pragmatic; they do not tolerate broken promises. That is why the SA Revenue Service (Sars), which has deployed advanced risk engines to target noncompliance, did not automate away auditors. Instead, it augmented them. The result was R231.8bn in compliance revenue in 2022/23, a figure directly linked to improved data analytics and enforcement. Trust was preserved and measurable value created.

Even distribution can be a deal breaker. The smartest model is useless if it fails to integrate into established workflows. Cape Town’s success during the drought years illustrates this perfectly. By using advanced pressure management to reduce leaks the city saved 70-million litres per day at the crisis peak. The optimisation worked not because it dazzled with novelty, but because it slotted directly into municipal systems and delivered tangible results.

Add it all up and the picture becomes clear: fragile business models, brutal cost structures, unreliable outputs and poor distribution are what sink most AI ventures. The technology is rarely the real problem. The lack of durable economics and trust is.

The next question is therefore: what does success actually look like?

Lessons from survivors

If failure is predictable, so too is success. Companies that endure — the elusive 10% — share observable traits that are worth studying closely.

They begin with problems, not abstractions. Vistra, a US energy company, deployed a heat-rate optimiser at its Martin Lake power station. By combining plant sensor data with machine-learning models it improved efficiency by more than 2% in just three months. That translated to $4.5m annually and avoided 340,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

Once proven, the tool was rolled out across multiple plants, delivering $23m in savings. The insight is simple but powerful: value comes from solving measurable inefficiencies, not from building yet another chatbot.

Survivors also treat reliability as their strongest selling point. Banks using AI for fraud detection rely on human oversight, layered verification and constant retraining. They do not sell novelty — they sell outcomes their clients can trust. The shift from “look what the model can do” to “look at the guarantees we can deliver” is what creates staying power.

Data also becomes a moat. Companies that capture and refine unique streams — transaction logs, sensor signals or behavioural feedback — gain compounding advantages. Retailers who use purchase data to predict inventory, or insurers feeding claims data into smarter risk engines, build feedback loops that rivals cannot quickly imitate. Without such privileged signals even elegant AI systems remain vulnerable.

Distribution completes the picture. The best AI solutions disappear into the fabric of existing processes. They work with enterprise resource planning systems, municipal controls and compliance frameworks rather than forcing wholesale change. Integration, not reinvention, drives adoption. Which raises the final and most practical question: how do firms build with these principles in mind?

Towards an emerging handbook

From these cases a practical playbook is starting to emerge. It is not about academic models or lofty visions; it is about how to stay alive when 90% fail.

The first principle is discipline. Ambition must be tied to measurable outcomes. Sars anchored its investments in revenue recovery; Cape Town measured water saved. Without metrics — rand collected, litres conserved, downtime reduced — AI remains theatre.

The second is defensibility. Proprietary data, relationships and integration into established systems create moats. Vistra’s optimiser succeeded not because the model was exotic, but because it was grounded in assets competitors could not touch.

Third, reliability always beats novelty. Human oversight, transparent audit trails and regulatory compliance are not inefficiencies; they are the guardrails that make AI usable at scale.

Finally, scale comes from fit. The AI systems that spread are the ones that integrate quietly into processes people already use. Often the most successful AI is invisible, showing up in higher efficiency, reduced losses or improved compliance, rather than in splashy dashboards.

Firms that move quickly, anchoring AI in measurable value, defensible data and reliability will seize the advantage before the window closes.