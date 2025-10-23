PETER BRUCE: Who wins from expensive, gassy energy plans?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Governments often make industrial or energy policy not only for their economies but also for themselves and their friends. This was abundantly clear in electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s Sunday announcement that the 2025 iteration of our energy plan, the Integrated Resource Plan, would include a major shift to nuclear and gas-fired power.

There’s nothing objectionable about nuclear power technology today, but it is hideously expensive, and most, if not all, nuclear plant projects cost way more than estimated and take years longer to build than planned. Where will the money come from? Our state doesn’t have any.

That didn’t stop Ramokgopa from announcing that we will build more than 105,000MW of new power in the next 15 years — more than three times the electricity Eskom can generate today.

The nuclear plans are pie in the sky. The minister said he was planning for 5,200MW of new nuclear by 2039, more than double the 1,900MW already at Koeberg. Much was made of his pledge to revive the pebble bed modular reactor programme Eskom abandoned in 2010, but even if we succeeded in perfecting the technology, a first plant would be small — around 100MW.

Question of enrichment

And we would build it with the Chinese, who have the only functioning small modular reactor (SMR) in service. In the absence of any SMR exchange agreement with China, many former pebble bed project engineers believe the Chinese quietly made off with blueprints when the project shut down, for they built an exact copy of “our” pebble bed reactor. And it is a stretch to suggest it’s in “commercial” operation.

Far more concerning is the pivot to natural gas, which is not used to produce any electricity in SA at all. An entirely new and eye-wateringly expensive infrastructure of port facilities, pipelines and power plants would be required to produce the first megawatt. Imagine the tenders.

Much is made of the so-called “gas cliff” we face when Sasol next year cuts supplies to other commercial users of the gas it gets through a pipeline from Mozambique. But none of this gas is used for electricity. It’s used by private industry for heat, not power.

It’s perfectly reasonable to suspect the new gas ambitions will facilitate revenue streams to enrich, among others, ANC elites and to fund the party through backhanders.

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Mineral & petroleum resources minister and ANC chair Gwede Mantashe already has form inserting the state into energy value chains. Not long ago he stopped Eskom from buying cheaper diesel for its standby generators directly. It could buy only from PetroSA, which he controls.

The companies that use gas from Sasol now don’t use enough to justify building new liquefied natural gas import facilities, nor to enter into long-term import contracts. International gas prices vacillate, so long-term contracts (as the government is offering the US as part of a trade deal) are important. But a long-term contract needs an anchor tenant, and for a country that uses almost no gas at all now, the only viable possibility would be the state. Go figure.

‘Rot across the board’

The government is using the “gas cliff” as a scare to whip up enthusiasm for a huge new investment in a new technology we don’t understand, and the costs of which are unimaginable. Naturally, current industrial gas users are delighted, and the whole thing is being gift-wrapped as an exciting new industrial strategy. It is anything but.

Never forget what then ANC secretary-general Kgalema Motlanthe told the Financial Mail in 2007 — ANC corruption, he said, was “far worse than anyone imagines: this rot is across the board. It’s not confined to any level or any area of the country. Almost every project is conceived because it offers opportunities for certain people to make money.”

• Bruce is a former editor of Business Day and the Financial Mail.