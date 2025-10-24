JOSH WILSON: Africa needs to attract capital that is catalytic

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As leaders from all corners of the world prepare for the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, the conversation around global growth has reached a familiar crossroad — economic growth, financial inclusion and strengthening global ties to make trading easier.

However, another reality exists: widening inequality, sluggish recovery for developing economies and global capital still flowing disproportionately toward established markets.

If political ties and affiliations amount to anything tangible, it must be measured by how foreign investment reaches — and transforms — the real economies of the Global South. For Africa the challenge is not simply attracting capital but ensuring that capital is catalytic — that it builds industries, empowers entrepreneurs, and narrows the divide between those who are integrated into the financial system and those who remain outside it.

Despite accounting for 18% of the world’s population, Africa receives less than 3% of global foreign direct investment (FDI). The imbalance is not just numerical; it reflects deep structural barriers — from high perceived risk to inadequate credit systems and limited cross-border financial infrastructure. The result is a pattern of investment that often skims the surface: focusing on extractive sectors and short-term returns, rather than inclusive industrialisation and digital or SME growth.

The purpose of the G20 summit is to open doors for moral and strategic opportunities, bringing together the greatest minds and greatest leaders in one environment and actively seeking mutual partnerships and relationships for the greater goal of achieving global infrastructure and investment.

Meanwhile, African nations must continue to strengthen governance, transparency and innovation ecosystems to attract and retain patient capital.

If the G20 Summit is to be remembered as a turning point it must move beyond rhetoric to practical action. That means measurable targets for inclusive investment, for example, a commitment to double Africa’s share of foreign direct investment by 2030 or to dedicate a percentage of G20 development finance to SMEs and women-led enterprises.

True inclusion is not charity. It is strategy. It recognises that sustainable growth depends on the participation of all — not just the powerful few. The global economy cannot thrive while half the world is financially invisible. The next decade of prosperity will belong to those who see inclusion not as a slogan but as a smart investment in shared resilience.

•Wilson is adviser to the permanent observer mission of WSA to the UN.