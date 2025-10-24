MAVIMBELA AWAM: How unemployment drives SA’s taxi wars

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The SA taxi industry, once a symbol of mobility and entrepreneurship, now mirrors the economic desperation that grips the country. As unemployment climbs to alarming levels and poverty continues to rise, the minibus taxi sector has shifted from being a convenient mode of transport to a battleground of survival.

The harsh truth is that what often appears as violent route wars is, in essence, an economic war - a ruthless struggle for profit in a collapsing economy where opportunities are scarce and survival depends on controlling access to limited income streams.

Over the past decade SA’s unemployment rate has steadily worsened, sitting at about 33% in early 2025, with the expanded rate exceeding 43%. This means almost half of the working age population has no formal employment.

The consequence of such economic strain is that the informal sector (particularly the taxi industry) has become a refuge for thousands who have been locked out of formal employment. This influx has deepened competition and reduced profitability further.

In the mid-2010s, when the unemployment rate was lower and economic growth hovered at 25.3%-24%, the taxi industry’s annual turnover was estimated at R90bn. Yet today, despite many more taxis on the road, profitability has not improved proportionally because passengers have less disposable income. Fewer people can afford to travel frequently and many are choosing cheaper, informal alternatives such as walking long distances.

In Europe, where public transport is heavily subsidised and integrated into economic policy, informal transport systems such as taxis are either formalised or tightly regulated. The European model shows that when the government actively stabilises the economy and supports workers, transport sectors operate within predictable profit margins.

Public investment in transport infrastructure ensures even private operators can make fair returns without resorting to violent competition over routes. In contrast, SA’s policy landscape has been one of neglect. The ANC, which once promised to integrate and modernise the taxi industry, has repeatedly failed to deliver on economic plans that might stabilise both employment and the informal transport sector.

Much like any other business empires, the taxi industry seeks profit. But unlike formal corporations that compete through marketing or pricing strategies, taxi owners and associations are competing for routes that guarantee steady commuter flows and daily cash income.

The violence that emerges from this is not senseless; it is a direct product of economic desperation. The wars on taxi routes are not only about pride or control; they are about the only remaining access to revenue in an economy that offers few legitimate avenues for financial stability.

Owners are forced to fight for high-demand routes, while drivers often work under exploitative, profit-based arrangements that leave them vulnerable to both poverty and violence.

Without stable incomes consumers cannot afford rising transport fares and without regulation taxi owners cannot control market saturation. Every year more taxis enter the market than the economy can sustain, further reducing profits per vehicle.

Instead of implementing progressive policies to formalise the sector such as providing tax incentives, fuel subsidies and integrating taxis into municipal transport networks, government plans remain vague, disconnected from economic reality and incapable of addressing the core issue — structural unemployment.

From a social welfare perspective the collapse of formal employment has stripped many South Africans of economic dignity. The taxi industry has in some ways hardened this by coercing utilisation of its services. The violent competition for profit in this industry exposes the failures of governance.

The ANC’s mismanagement of economic policy, inability to stimulate job creation and neglect of informal industries have created a dangerous ecosystem where unemployment breeds exploitation and desperation turns into violence.

If the government does not intervene with meaningful, job-linked economic reforms the cycle of unemployment, low profit margins and violent route wars will only deepen. The violence in the taxi industry is a reflection of a failing economy.

• Awam, a PhD candidate at the University of the Free State, is a registered social worker, columnist and a published author.