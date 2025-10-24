RICARDO SMITH: Strong investment case for AI companies that don’t have to develop algorithms

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In different points in time in history, if you asked someone to predict the future they would either give you a religious, philosophical, astrological, scientific, social, cultural, mechanical, economic, digital or cyber lens. The prevailing lens is an AI one.

We tend to think of the future based on the period and circumstances in which we are. This is because we are better at picking trends and extrapolating them than we are at predicting inflection points.

However, market participants have been starting to question the AI trend. This stems from the excessive performance of asset prices in the tech sector. The concern is that asset values have become disconnected from their true value and are driven by market speculation. Markets have delivered high double-digit returns in base currency terms across the board, despite elevated geopolitical risks and a growing number of economic challenges.

The rallies have been led by precious metals in one part and advancements in AI more broadly. The challenge is that developers of AI algorithms have to spend excessive amounts of capital to gain a competitive edge and once they gain it have to spend even more to maintain it. All of this with no clear mechanisms to monetise it.

Within the AI value chain there are certainly companies that have a strong investment case without needing to develop the algorithms. One such company is Micron, which we have in our global equity portfolios. It is a leader in the semiconductor manufacturing space, specialising in high-speed data access and long-term data storage semiconductors with wide use in AI, data centres and general smart equipment.

Another counter we have in our portfolios is Nvidia, which specialises in designing semiconductors for use in data centres, gaming, professional visualisation and the motor industry, broadening its reach and cementing itself in manufacturing value chains across industries.

Both of these companies have delivered strong returns, created shareholder value and are expected to continue growing revenue and earnings.

Other companies in the tech space that we have in our portfolios include Amazon, Microsoft and Apple. Microsoft is a great quality counter with annuity revenue and a focus on productivity, business processes, cloud computing and personal computing.

Amazon is an online retailer with third-party seller services, Amazon Web Services and advertising. Meanwhile, Apple is a producer of smartphones, personal computers, tablets and wearables.

These companies use AI to enhance their service and product offerings, understand their customers better, reduce their costs and cement their dominant status. They have clear mechanisms for monetising AI.

This is where developers of the AI algorithms are lacking — all spend and no earnings. While the pathway will perhaps become clearer for some of these companies, others will be bought up or find a way to create new revenue streams, but some will fail.

Despite the clearer monetisation pathway of these other companies, should we start to see liquidations in the AI space, then we would expect most of these companies in the tech sector, and more broadly across the market, to draw down.

However, those with solid investment cases will recover and do so far faster than those without. Therefore, the drawdowns will not matter to long-term investors who want to grow their wealth in real terms above inflation.

Some companies support the ecosystem, such as the rise in energy demand from processing these algorithms. These include the utilities that provide the energy and the mining companies that produce electricity conductors and other materials used throughout the process.

On the other side of that spectrum are companies that will use AI to optimise their processes, become more efficient, increase productivity, develop innovative solutions, products and services, as well as reduce costs across financials, healthcare, consumer discretionary and consumer staples.

In the long term we therefore expect most of the benefits of AI to sit outside most companies that actually developed the algorithms, apart from a few stand-out winners.

• Smith is chief investment officer at Absa Investments.