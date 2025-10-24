RISENGA MALULEKE: SA marks World Statistics Day with new amendments

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As SA marks World Statistics Day, statistician-general Risenga Maluleke calls for quality, inclusive and transparent data to guide policy, build trust and ensure everyone counts. Picture: THE HERALD

This year SA marks World Statistics Day (WSD) with the theme “Driving Change with Quality Statistics and Data for Everyone”, highlighting the vital role of data in the country’s governance, economy, environment and society.

Proclaimed by the UN every five years, WSD emphasises quality, transparency and inclusivity for sustainable development. In SA it coincides with key milestones: 31 years of democracy, the 70th anniversary of the Freedom Charter, and the UN’s 80th anniversary. This prompts reflection on whether our data promotes equitable change and inclusivity and leaves no one behind.

Stats SA, established under the 1999 Statistics Act, succeeded the apartheid-era Central Statistical Service to build a nonracial, unified national statistical system. Since the 1996 census, it has aimed to represent the entire population, with the fifth census due in 2031.

The 2024 amendments to the Statistics Act mark a shift from Stats SA simply producing statistics to leading the national statistical system, aligning with the theme of WSD and reflecting important legislative progress.

Unemployment remains a national crisis

One of the most debated issues in the country is the unemployment rate. It is a national crisis discussed in boardrooms, classrooms and at kitchen tables across the nation.

Unemployment in SA is measured by internationally recognised standards. While the numbers are open to scrutiny, the methods are sound — job creation depends on policy, not statistics.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA

The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey shows women are disproportionately affected, especially black African women, whose unemployment rate is 40.2%, higher than the national average for women (35.9%). Barriers such as credit access, land ownership and employment opportunities limit women’s economic participation, challenging policymakers.

The census is a topic that often sparks discussion, yet it remains one of the most crucial sources of data for government and society. Its significance in aiding informed planning, budgeting and service delivery cannot be overstated. Stats SA is dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, transparent and timely data to empower effective policy-making.

The insights from Census 2022 are crucial for strategic planning. According to the UN Economic Commission for Africa, only 38 out of 50 African countries conducted censuses between 2015 and 2024, with Covid-19 causing many delays. SA is among the few that completed theirs.

In today’s data-driven world the importance of official statistics such as employment rates, GDP, census data and poverty figures cannot be overstated. These statistics are foundational to democracy, significantly affecting policymaking, media narratives, public discussions and electoral choices.

Safeguarding the integrity of official statistics

The establishment of the SA Statistics Council is vital for upholding the integrity of our official statistics. The duty of the council as stipulated in the Stats Act is to promote and safeguard official statistics, the co-ordination of statistical activities, and the creation of an environment that is supportive of the collection, production, dissemination and use of official statistics.

It stands as a key pillar in our steadfast commitment to this important principle of upholding the integrity of our official statistics, aligning with the African Charter on Statistics and the UN Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics.

Despite this, SA’s data ecosystem remains fragmented, with government, academia, civil society and the private sector working in silos. Data is collected but not shared, limiting informed decision-making. Stats SA is developing a national data governance framework, interoperability standards and capacity-building across government.

The recent act amendment empowers Stats SA to oversee the entire national statistical system. The WSD theme “Data for Everyone” underscores the need for standardised, trustworthy data through strong co-ordination.

Guided by leaders and citizens, quality data can drive change. Stats SA follows the SA statistical quality assessment framework to ensure all statistics are certified, accurate and reliable.

Building trust through transparency

In an age of rising disinformation and distrust in institutions, statistics play a crucial role in upholding the social contract. Beyond sharing reports, we must simplify statistical concepts and make them accessible to all, not just experts.

To build trust, national statistics offices should adopt updated international standards, rebasing GDP and national poverty lines. These ensure statistics remain relevant and aligned globally.

This year’s WSD featured a 24-hour virtual webinar connecting statisticians, policymakers and citizens worldwide. A key question, “What does data mean to you?”, revealed how statistics deeply affect everyday life — from education and jobs to healthcare and food security.

Africa is at a pivotal point in data-driven development, with SA reflecting continental efforts. African Statistics Day on November 18 reminds us that data is essential for effective decision-making, helping build a data-literate, digitally empowered continent to plan, act and track its progress.

Reflecting on progress and future goals

As we enter the final five years of the National Development Plan and the UN sustainable development goals, and are nearly halfway through the AU’s Agenda 2063, it is time to reflect on our progress. Have we truly left no one behind? Have we invested enough in education, healthcare, and data infrastructure? Are our economic policies improving lives while protecting the environment?

Inspired by Christopher Scott’s insight that quality data is key to effective policymaking, we must invest in strong data systems to boost accountability and drive social and economic progress.

At Stats SA, our mantra “Stats for the People” reflects our mission to produce independent, transparent and meaningful data that represents our society’s identity and aspirations.

As we celebrate WSD 2025, we affirm our democratic responsibility to ensure everyone counts, no one is invisible, and data drives positive transformation for all.

• Maluleke is SA’s statistician-general and head of Stats SA.