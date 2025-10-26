LETTER: Drop race obsessions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra) is devastatingly honest in spelling out our government failures (″Mapungubwe Institute spells out its vision of state reform amid developmental crises“, October 24). “Many state institutions suffer from inadequate technical capacity, weak professional cultures, high vacancy rates and poor leadership, which undermine both policymaking and execution”.

Yet the institute is embarrassingly coy when it comes to explaining where it all went wrong, even though the answer is glaringly obvious. Why not admit it? Since 1994 the ANC deliberately discarded from government whites (mostly men) who possessed the necessary technical skills, professional culture and leadership qualities.

Had wisdom prevailed in the ANC leadership these public servants would have remained in their posts to mentor echelons of the newly enfranchised, who could have perpetuated and enhanced these much lamented, now lost, qualities.

And no, these long-lost white men would not have “perpetuated apartheid”. Apartheid had become repugnant in all SA communities long before 1994. In any event, the vast majority of these public servants would have remained loyal to the government of the day.

Had they been retained after 1994 these old white men would by now have retired, leaving in their successors the very qualities we have thrown away.

The erstwhile — and all too human — zeal of the post-1994 governing party to immediately discard minorities from leadership roles in government has left the state stranded without the qualities needed to deliver the much-promised “better life for all“.

The ANC must drop its race obsessions before yet more dreams are dashed.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

