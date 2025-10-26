LETTER: Second look at manipulating the numbers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The article by Tracey-Lee Solomon and Claire Bisseker refers (“The politicisation of data will cost economies dearly”, October 24). I don’t think my experience of inflation in Cape Town is well captured by the consumer price index.

Here is the take on the US labour market statistics of Ray Dalio, the US billionaire, hedge fund manager and author who founded Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund:

“I probably would have fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics too. That’s because its process for making estimates is obviously obsolete and error-prone, and there is no good plan in the works for fixing it. The huge revisions in Friday’s employment numbers are symptomatic of this, especially because the revisions brought the numbers toward private estimates that were in fact much better. I assure you that this is something I know a lot about because of how I use data to follow the economy and bet on where it’s going.

“Of course, if the way most people in the media are conveying President Trump’s motivation for the firing is correct — such as The New York Times saying, ‘When President Donald Trump didn’t like the weak jobs numbers that were released on Friday, he fired the person responsible for producing them’ — that would be a big problem because leaders manipulating numbers that distort the truth to suit their political objectives is a classic sign of the loss of a functioning system with rule of law and checks and balances, and the loss of these things leads to the loss of confidence that underpins our whole economic and political system.

“So, it would be good if Trump made his thinking clear. In any case, we do need big renovations to the ways government estimates what’s going on in the economy to make them more, not less, accurate.”

Greg Becker

