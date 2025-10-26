LETTER: Tembisa Hospital shows NHI will cost SA dearly

The Tembisa Hospital debacle illustrates exactly why SA should not have National Health Insurance (NHI) as a universal health system (“Gauteng health boss suspended over Tembisa hospital looting”, October 14).
The ANC authorities are incapable of running NHI without large-scale and unchecked corruption, no oversight or accountability, and the destruction of healthcare, all at huge cost to the country.
Andrew Hunter
Cape Town
