LETTER: Tembisa Hospital shows NHI will cost SA dearly

The Tembisa Hospital debacle illustrates exactly why SA should not have National Health Insurance (NHI) as a universal health system (“Gauteng health boss suspended over Tembisa hospital looting”, October 14).

The ANC authorities are incapable of running NHI without large-scale and unchecked corruption, no oversight or accountability, and the destruction of healthcare, all at huge cost to the country.

Andrew Hunter

Cape Town

