LETTER: Tembisa Hospital shows NHI will cost SA dearly

Tembisa Hospital in January 2020. The health ombud has recommended that disciplinary action be taken against 19 staff at the hospital for the negligent manner in which they cared for Shonisani Lethole in June last year.
(ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

The Tembisa Hospital debacle illustrates exactly why SA should not have National Health Insurance (NHI) as a universal health system (“Gauteng health boss suspended over Tembisa hospital looting”, October 14).

The ANC authorities are incapable of running NHI without large-scale and unchecked corruption, no oversight or accountability, and the destruction of healthcare, all at huge cost to the country.

Andrew Hunter

Cape Town

