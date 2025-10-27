ANDILE NTINGI: Bellwether valve sector shows dire need to enforce localisation or kill local industry

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s localisation policy is in danger of becoming yet another well-intentioned economic plan strangled by weak enforcement and bureaucratic indifference.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the country’s valve and actuator manufacturing sector — a critical but overlooked industry that underpins our water, energy and petrochemical infrastructure.

The rules are clear: public infrastructure projects must use locally manufactured valves and actuators. The penalties for cheating are also clear — disqualification from tenders, cancellation of contracts, blacklisting for up to a decade, forfeiture of guarantees, and even criminal prosecution.

And yet in practice, the system is a sieve. Contractors import cheap, fully assembled products, mostly from China, and install them on taxpayer-funded projects with near-total impunity. This is not a victimless oversight. It is a direct assault on SA industrial capacity, and it is happening in plain sight.

Tumi Tsehlo, group CEO of local valve manufacturer Dynamic Fluid Control, puts it bluntly: “The current environment encourages dishonesty.” The procurement process relies heavily on self-declarations of compliance with localisation rules — a method so naïve it borders on negligence. There is little independent verification, and even less appetite to punish offenders.

The result? Local manufacturers, who must invest in plant, skills, technology and compliance, are being undercut by one-man import operations that need nothing more than a shipping container and a delivery van.

Public sector procurement accounts for 58% of the valve industry’s sales. Remove that demand, and the sector collapses. Yet the government’s failure to enforce its own rules is doing exactly that.

The numbers tell the story. Chinese valves land in SA at an average of R333/kg. European imports cost R2,166/kg. SA exports fetch R2,691/kg on the global market.

The “China price” is not just competitive — it is predatory. It undercuts local production costs so severely that it cannot be matched without destroying balance sheets.

This is not free market competition; it is a race to the bottom that erodes industrial investment, kills jobs and leaves our infrastructure dependent on foreign supply chains.

And because these products arrive fully assembled, they bypass any requirement for local investment in foundries, machining or skilled labour. As Tsehlo warns, “A one-man operation can buy container loads of finished products from China and drop them off at customers’ doorsteps without building anything locally.”

The SA Valve & Actuator Manufacturers Association (Savama), an affiliate of the Steel & Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa), has been warning about this for years.

In December last year Savama and Seifsa submitted a detailed nine-page proposal to the department of trade, industry & competition on how to implement the new Public Procurement Act in a way that actually supports local industry.

Absence of enforcement

The problem is not the absence of laws — it’s the absence of enforcement. As Seifsa CEO-designate Tafadzwa Chibanguza notes, “Many contractors transgress because they know that sanctions are rarely applied.”

If the National Treasury, SA Bureau of Standards and state procurement units cannot or will not enforce the rules, localisation is nothing more than a slogan.

Even when localisation is claimed, the current formula for calculating “local content” is riddled with loopholes. It measures the ratio of imports to total contract value — a method that can be gamed by inflating overheads, logistics costs and mark-ups.

This allows contractors to claim compliance without adding any real manufacturing value.

In some cases “local” products are nothing more than imported designs or intellectual property repackaged under an SA address. For example, a contractor might buy technical drawings from the domestic arm of a global company and call it “local manufacture” — even though the actual production occurs abroad.

This is localisation in name only. If the government is serious about industrialisation, it must:

Enforce sanctions — disqualify, blacklist and prosecute offenders without fear or favour;

— disqualify, blacklist and prosecute offenders without fear or favour; Redesign the local content formula to measure only genuine manufacturing activity, excluding non-productive costs;

to measure only genuine manufacturing activity, excluding non-productive costs; Mandate core local inputs, such as foundry castings, to anchor deep manufacturing; and

such as foundry castings, to anchor deep manufacturing; and Strengthen oversight bodies with the resources and authority to audit and verify compliance.

These are not radical demands; they are the minimum requirements for a localisation policy to have any credibility.

Some may argue that this is a niche industrial problem, relevant only to a handful of manufacturers. That is dangerously short-sighted.

Valves and actuators are not consumer goods; they are mission-critical components in water supply systems, energy pipelines and petrochemical plants.

If SA loses the capacity to produce them locally, we become permanently dependent on foreign suppliers for the functioning of our most basic infrastructure.

That dependency comes with risks — currency volatility, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions — all of which can cripple projects and inflate costs.

For the business community the lesson is clear: when local manufacturing collapses, the knock-on effects ripple through the entire economy. Skills are lost, supplier networks disintegrate, and the country’s ability to execute large-scale projects on time and on budget diminishes.

Industrial policy should not be a gimmick. It should not be a ribbon-cutting ceremony. It is a system of rules, incentives and penalties designed to shape economic behaviour.

When the penalties are ignored the system collapses. And when the system collapses the market defaults to the cheapest option — even if that option destroys local capacity.

The valve sector is a bellwether. If we cannot protect an industry so central to water and energy infrastructure, what hope is there for more complex manufacturing sectors?

SA’s localisation policy will either be enforced with rigour, or it will die a slow death by neglect. Localisation without enforcement is not policy — it is theatre. And theatre does not build economies.

The time has come for the government to crack down on the import cheating that is destroying local manufacturing.

• Ntingi is the founder of eprocurement platform GetBiz.