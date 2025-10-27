CLAUDE DE BAISSAC: The cash hoarding myth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s policymakers are once again peddling a comforting fiction - that businesses are sitting on R1.8-trillion in “idle cash”, depriving the economy of investment. This narrative, amplified by recent Reserve Bank data and seized upon by the government, frames corporate SA as miserly hoarders withholding funds from a desperate economy.​

The truth is far more prosaic, and more troubling. The R1.8-trillion figure represents gross deposits in bank accounts. This is not net investable capital. Far from it: it reflects accounting balances in a banking system, not treasure sitting in vaults awaiting deployment (or cash in sofas, to be cheeky).

As Rhodes University professor Gavin Keeton demonstrated in 2017 in his annual address as president of the Economics Society of SA, corporate bank deposits do not represent retained profits lying idle.

When a company sells goods for R100, bank deposits shift ownership but remain constant in aggregate. Even if firms retain R10 in profits overall deposits are unchanged — they merely transfer from customers, suppliers and shareholders to the company.

The quantum of deposits cannot grow through profit retention alone. It grows when banks extend credit, creating new deposits by issuing loans.​ What these deposits represent is the liabilities side of balance sheets groaning under debt.​

SA’s private sector debt is the second or third highest globally at over 90% of GDP. That’s a crucial part of the story that is (conveniently) missed. Private credit exceeds R4.6-trillion, dwarfing government debt and revealing that much of the liquidity reflected in gross deposits is already pledged, leveraged or required to service existing obligations.

There is no precise rule of thumb for converting gross deposits into net investable funds, but sector practice and liquidity regulation offer a sobering guide. Reserve requirements, interbank settlements, pledged collateral and working capital needs mean 10%-25% of gross deposits could be considered genuinely available for new investment.

Apply that conservative estimate to the R1.8-trillion headline figure and net investable capital shrinks to R180bn-R450bn. Factor in SA’s crushing private debt burden and the number could be lower still — possibly even negative when obligations are fully accounted for.​

The government’s “investment strike” framing is not new. It surfaced in the 1990s and resurged after 2008 when corporate deposits began rising sharply. Yet research repeatedly shows this narrative to be false. A 2017 study by Business Leadership SA found no evidence of systematic cash hoarding.

Instead, deposits were rising because companies were borrowing to invest, not because they were sitting on retained earnings.​ As any student in an accounting 101 class knows, what is entered on the left side of the ledger must be balanced by an equivalent number on the right side.

The Reserve Bank’s own analysis acknowledges that today’s elevated deposits reflect rational responses to heightened uncertainty, subdued business confidence and SA’s low-growth environment. Companies are building short-term liquidity buffers in a rational risk management strategy, not engaging in an ideological standoff with government.​

The claim that SA’s corporate sector is depriving the economy of R1.8-trillion in investable capital is not merely misleading, it is economically illiterate. Gross deposits measure system-wide liquidity, not net resources available for productive deployment. They reflect existing money circulating within the banking system, much of it encumbered by debt, regulatory requirements and operational obligations.​

Policymakers seeking to unlock private investment would do better to focus on the structural constraints that deter capital formation — policy uncertainty, regulatory complexity, infrastructure deficits and the high cost of doing business in SA.

Blaming businesses for “hoarding” money that does not exist as investable capital is a convenient distraction from the hard work of reform. Sure, it makes for good politics in a pre-election year, but that’s a perennial SA problem I will not address today.​

The R1.8-trillion is real. The notion that it represents untapped investment capital is pure political fiction. SA deserves better than political accounting theatre dressed up as economic policy.

De Baissac is founder and CEO of resilience advisory firm Eunomix.