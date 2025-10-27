LETTER: Affordable nuclear is cheapest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Peter Bruce is quite wrong to say nuclear is “hideously expensive” and “most, if not all” nuclear plants take years longer to build than planned. (“Who wins from expensive, gassy energy plans?” October 23). Actually nuclear power is affordable worldwide and is often the cheapest source of electricity.

Nuclear stations of a proven design, built by a vendor with a continuous successful record of construction, are almost always built on time and on budget. Such vendors include South Korea, Russia and China. There is a long list of recently built nuclear stations, and ones under construction, that confirm this.

France used to be such a vendor, as when it built Koeberg, our most successful power station. But France lost its way, partly due to green political pressure to reduce nuclear and partly because of complacency with its past success.

What are “hideously expensive” are solar and wind for grid electricity. They have been an expensive disaster in every country that has tried them. They are by far the most expensive source of grid electricity.

Nuclear used to provide Germany with its cheapest electricity. Then, in a fit of madness, it shut down its nuclear stations and spent hundreds of billions of euros on wind and solar. The result was soaring electricity prices, which have crippled Germany’s economy and are shutting down its industries. Britain is following the same disastrous path with wind and solar, with the same disastrous results.

SA’s wretched Integrated Resources Plan asks for huge amounts of solar and wind to be added to our grid. If this happens we can forget about industrialisation and economic growth, and say hello to even higher electricity prices than now.

Andrew Kenny

Kleinmond

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.